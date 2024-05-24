Arum Predicts Fury Victory in Usyk Rematch

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum predicts that Tyson Fury will defeat undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch later this year, then move forward to face Anthony Joshua in a “massive fight” in 2025 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Arum confirmed today that Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs), who lost his WBC title last weekend, has officially triggered his match with Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and will fight him next later this year. He didn’t say when, but there’s talk of the two fighting in October.

Fury came up short last Saturday night, losing to Usyk by a twelve-round split decision for the undisputed heavyweight championship at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Most fans agree that Usyk was robbed of a knockout in the ninth round after he hit Fury with 20 consecutive headshots that had him falling against the ropes repeatedly and completely out on his feet.

The referee gave Fury a standing eight count, which fans viewed as him choosing to save the stricken fighter, who was seconds away from being knocked out by Usyk.

It was disturbing to watch because it was clear the referee made the wrong call, which negatively impacted the fight’s outcome. There will be a different referee working the Fury vs. Usyk rematch, so it’s very unlikely there will be a repeat of a standing eight count given if Tyson is in trouble again.

Tyson will win the rematch [with Oleksandr Usyk] and fight [Anthony Joshua] sometime next year at Wembley Stadium. That’ll be a massive fight as well,” said Top Rank promoter Bob Arum to talkSport Boxing, predicting a victory for Tyson Fury in the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk and then a fight against Anthony Joshua.

That might be wishful thinking on Arum’s part, with him believing that Fury will defeat Usyk in the rematch. Usyk will likely be the favorite, and there’s a good chance he’ll finish what he started in the ninth round by knocking Fury out early unless something strange happens again.