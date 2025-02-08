Tye Fields: A Giant Of A Man Who Gave Us Plenty Of Big Thrills In the Ring

The boxing career of Montana’s Tye Fields really was quite eventful and fun to watch. And, it should be pointed out that Fields, a guy who had zero amateur fights in the ring who started late at age 24, would go on to work with two excellent trainers, Emanuel Steward and Jesse Reid. Also, for a while at least, Bob Arum was excited about how far Fields might go in the sport. Yes, Fields, all 6’8” and around 275 pounds of him, crashed more than once, and so often in this harsh world do the ever so cynical armchair fans love pointing to a fighter’s losses, not so much to his wins.

But Fields, though he fell some way short of achieving his lofty goal of becoming a world champion, showed a heck of a heart, a heck of a punch, and some enviable desire and raw courage in his efforts. Today, “Big Sky,” a southpaw giant who fought no less than 54 times, celebrates his 50th birthday. And Fields does indeed deserve to be remembered.

After a college basketball career, Fields was persuaded by Paul Sciezinski to try and make it as a boxer, his future manager telling him he could reach the top. Fields gave it a go, and though he was not blessed with anything like the natural skills some boxers are, well, blessed with, Tye worked hard. And in time, after romping to a 29-1 record, with all his wins coming via quick KO, his loss to Jeff Ford coming fast also – Fields went in with some good fighters.

And on his best night, “Big Sky” could bag a meaningful win. Fields, who went 12 rounds in defeating Sherman Williams in 2003, the win seeing Fields pick up the USBA heavyweight title, would go on to feature on some big cards in some big places. And wins over Bruce Seldon (KO2), Maurice Harris (W RTD4), Nicolai Firtha (KO6), Michael Sprott (WSD 3, this in a 2011 ‘Prizefighter’ tournament in London), and Raphael Butler (TKO6), are not bad results at all.

Especially for a fighter who was called loathsome things such as “Powder Puff Giant” and “Hype Job.” Fields, it turned out, could fight. At least he could punch and he had heart and desire, and he had bravery. Add it all up, look at what Fields managed during his 49-5(44) career, and it’s clear the man born Walter Tyeson Fields was no tomato can, no ‘ham ‘n’ egger.’ If you can, take a look at Fields’s slugfest with Raphael Butler, the fight up on YouTube. Round six is truly incredible, with the big guy, who had been knocked down hard in round two and seemed close to finished, pinning Butler on the ropes and throwing, non-stop, over 90 punches! The around one-minute slice of action is almost agonizing to watch. Also, Tye’s wild affair with tough Mexican hombre Saul Montana is well worth a look if you haven’t seen it.

Fields retired in 2012 after being stopped by another world class fighter he would step in with in Mariusz Wach, and by this time, he was 38 years old. Whatever he’s doing today, aside from celebrating his 50th birthday, it is to be hoped Tye Fields is doing okay, that he is in good health, and that he saved a good amount of the money he earned the hard way.

Not every fighter can be a world champion or even a top contender. But Tye Fields sure did try his best.