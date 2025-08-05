Ryan Garcia Predicts Canelo Alvarez Will Knock Out Terence Crawford in ‘Amir Khan Style’

Ryan Garcia says he believes that Canelo Alvarez could knock out Terence Crawford like he did Amir Khan years ago.

Crawford’s Strategy Will Backfire

Garcia predicts that Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will try to hold his ground against Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) like he did at times in his last fight against the bigger, stronger, and younger Israil Madrimov. This is going to result in Bud getting hit with some monstrously big shots from Canelo, and eventually stopped.

Crawford has little choice but to stand and fight Canelo because if he chooses to fight like William Scull or recycle the defensive style that Floyd Mayweather Jr. used against him in 2013, he’ll lose a decision. The judges aren’t going to give Terence the win if he focuses on boxing Canelo.

“I don’t see it happening, but he can definitely prove me wrong,” said Ryan Garcia on social media when asked if he thinks Terence Crawford can best Canelo Alvarez in September. “I’ve trained with Canelo and been around him. Bro can really push back heavyweights.”

Crawford looked weak and slow in moving up from 147 to 154 in his last fight against Israil Madrimov on August 3rd, 2024. He’d lost speed, and his power wasn’t sufficient to hurt Madrimov.

“This is the first time that Canelo has been bigger than someone in a long time,” said Garcia. “So, the weights are lifted off, and he can now fight more freely. I’m actually interested to see. I can’t wait for the fight. I’m definitely going to back Canelo, but Crawford is a great fighter, and he can surprise me.”

Crawford’s Age and Weight Jump

It’s doubtful that Crawford can make a two-weight class jump and be successful against Canelo when he barely won his last fight, moving up one division to fight Madrimov. Also, the year out of the ring and Crawford’s age, turning 38 in September, will play a part.

“Right now, I would put my money on Canelo Alvarez. I can see Crawford getting knocked out in Amir Khan style. I think Crawford is going to try and implement what Floyd did. Stand his ground a little bit. He doesn’t have the same defense as Floyd. That’s the thing. I do see him taking that same approach by standing his ground and hold his ground. I wouldn’t say try to push Canelo back. Hold his ground,” said Ryan.