Tszyu and Thurman Trade Barbs at Kickoff Press Conference: War of Words Heats Up

WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and Keith Thurman met today for their kickoff press conference for their March 30th fight on Amazon Prime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Thurman Takes the Offensive

Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) seemed to relish working over Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) with his trash-talking skills, and it was a knockout win for the former WBA & WBO welterweight champion.

Interestingly, it looked like Thurman either got a hair transplant or wore a toupee. He now has a full head of hair where previously there was none. With the money Thurman has got, it’s about time he got some hair.

Keith Thurman: “I love everything about this. I love the stage. I love the action in the main event,” said Thurman during today’s kickoff press conference for his non-title fight on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV.

“Unfortunately, the [WBO junior middleweight] title will not be on the line, but his pride will be, and that’s good enough for me.”

Tszyu Fires Back with Confidence

Tim Tszyu: “You bring that energy. I want that energy coming into the fight because when I do, and mark my words, I will knock you out under twelve rounds.”

Thurman: “You can try, my man, but you’re going to get more than energy. You are going to get these hands, baby, upon your face.”

Tszyu: “You’re going to be running, and I’m going to be catching you like a little gazelle.”

Thurman: “Your flat feet, slow. In Australia, that’s an island very far away. I didn’t know flat-footed Mexicans were born in Australia, Tszyu. Mexican, Tszyu. What you going to do?”

Tszyu: “I’ve got a Mexican style, but Mexican styles are one of the greatest styles in the world. So, don’t be disrespecting Mexican styles.”

Thurman: “I ain’t lost to no Mexicans. Do your research. Watch more tape. Watch more tape if you want to debate.”

Tszyu: “Don’t be running.”

Thurman: “I haven’t lost to no flat-footed, slow Mexicans.”

Tszyu: “Don’t be running like a gazelle.”

Thurman: “‘Please, let me beat you up, Keith. Please let me beat you up. Can I punch you in the face? Can I punch you? Please, please.”

Tszyu: “In the middle of the ring.”

Thurman: “I’ll be right there, baby. I’ll be right there. I won’t be hard to find.”

Tszyu: “Beautiful, that’s what I want.”