Tszyu Eyes Crawford, Spence, and Even Canelo: Open Season for Top Fights

Tim Tszyu says he’d like to move up to 168 to fight Canelo Alvarez and he’s not afraid to face him or the top 160-pounders. Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) says he’d also like to fight Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. when they move up to 154.

Tim revealed that he was in negotiations for a fight with Crawford, but then the match against Keith Thurman came across, and he took that one for Amazon Prime’s kickoff boxing event on March 30th on PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

If Tszyu is victorious against former WBA & WBC welterweight champion Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) and looks good in the process, he’s going to have a lot of options at 154, 160 & 160, possibly against Spence, Thurman, and Canelo. Those would be the Big Three for Tszyu to fight and make huge money.

Aspiring for Superfights

“I respect Terence Crawford. We were in negotiations to fight, but this fight came across first. I think me and Crawford will definitely collide in the future 100%,” said Tim Tszyu to the media today.

“It’s an honor. You can only start a streaming platform once,” said Tszyu when asked what it means to him that he was picked to headline on Amazon Prime’s first boxing event on PPV on March 30th against Keith Thurman.

“I get to do it with Thurman, and it’s an honor. I want to do it in spectacular fashion. Of course, [this is the start]. There are so many names. The 154-lb division is red-hot right now. Besides, [Jermell] Charlo, I don’t know what’s going on with him. He’s long gone,” said Tszyu.

It says a lot that Tszyu was chosen to headline Amazon Prime’s first show. Now, it’s up to him to perform spectacularly and prove that they picked the right person for the job.

“It’s interesting. You’ve got Spence moving up. I’d definitely like to have a fight with him one day. I can even move up to 160 or 168. I’m not afraid. I’m a throwback fighter. I’m not afraid. I’ll fight anyone. I’d love to. Me and Canelo, I’d love to,” said Tszyu when asked if he’d like to fight Canelo Alvarez.