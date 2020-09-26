Tony Yoka Scores Impressive First-Round KO Over Duhaupas – Boxing Results

Yoka Scores Impressive First-Round KO Over Johann Duhaupas: Last night in France, unbeaten heavyweight contender Tony Yoka scored the biggest win of his pro career, the 28 year old taking out countryman Johann Duhaupas in the very first round. Yoka, a big guy at 6’7″, dropped the former world title challenger twice, both times with big right uppercut to the chin.

The short fight was ended instantly after Yoka scored the second knockdown. Yoka, trained by Virgil Hunter, is now 8-(7). Duhaupas, who may have to think long and hard about retirement, falls to 38-6(25).

Yoka, a superb amateur who has this far had a pretty low key pro career, looked sensational last night. Nobody – not Deontay Wilder, Jarrell Miller or Alexander Povetkin – were able to take Duhaupas out so swiftly. In fact, Duhaupas went 11 hard rounds with Wilder in a WBC heavyweight title challenge a fee years back. And though Duhaupas was stopped in six rounds by Povetkin (in a fight the Frenchman took on very short notice), he did take Big Baby Miller the full 12 rounds not too long ago.

So, for sure, Yoka’s quick win had to be given a good deal of credit. At age 28, Yoka has plenty of time on his side, and with the knowledgeable Hunter guiding him, Yoka is in good hands. There was some controversy regarding s ban for testing for an illegal substance some years back, yet that issue seems to be all but forgotten now.

Yoka has speed, power, size and athleticism. Along with his amateur background and his fine trainer, Yoka seems to have a great future. Let’s hope we get to see plenty more of Uoka before too long. The tall Frenchman is absolutely a heavyweight to keep a firm eye on. How far can Yoka go?