Mario Cazares Stuns Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – Boxing Results

Surely The End For Julio Cesar Chavez Jr After Loss To Unheralded Mario Cazares

After a long, at times promising but lately down in the dumps boxing career, it seems the end has come for 34 year old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Or at least it should be the end. There can surely be no way back for Chavez Jr, not after being beaten by a man who entered the ring with him last night sporting one – yes, just one – win over a fighter who had a winning record.

But last night in Tijuana, 30 year old Mario Cazares roughed up and out-fought Chavez Jr, forcing the fight to be stopped due to a cut eye suffered by Chavez Jr, this in round-six. Cazares (who before last night had one other claim to fame, this an amateur win over a 14 year old Canelo Alvarez!) won via technical decision, the scores being 59-54, 57-56, 57-56. Chavez Jr, who fell to 51-5-1(33), later claimed the fight was stopped too soon; the former WBC middleweight champ also claiming Cazares only came to foul.

But it’s tough to see where Chavez Jr goes from here, apart from maybe into a rematch with Cazares. But who really wants to see that?

Cazares did get deducted a point in round-two, when he threw a wild butt at Chavez, but we’ve seen worse cuts than the one Chavez Jr suffered fail to stop a fight. Frankly, Chavez Jr doesn’t look like he wants to be in the ring any more; certainly not when he’s faced with any adversity. Last time out before last night’s loss, Chavez Jr meekly quit on his stool in his fight with Danny Jacobs. Before last night’s bout, Cazares had vowed to retire Chavez Jr “once and for all.” He may have done just that.

But if 34 year old Chavez can no longer fight, his 58 year old father still can. Sort of. A genuine hero to millions in Mexico, Chavez Sr boxed an enteraining four-round exhibition with fellow “retired” great Jorge Arce. Chavez Sr won the decision and this, at least, sent the fans home happy.

Maybe Julio Snr should have a good talk with his son, and inform him how he has no option other than to give it up and call it a day. As for Cazares, who knows how much, if anything, he can go on to achieve.