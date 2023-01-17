Tony Yoka – Carlos Takam Set For March 11 In Paris

Last seen being pretty badly beaten up over ten rounds by Martin Bakole in May of last year, French heavyweight Tony Yoka will return to action against the always-tough Carlos Takam. Various reports say the fight is set for March 11, with Yoka once again fighting at home in Paris. Let’s hope the judges do a far better, far more honest and capable job this time. The Bakole fight, which went in the books as a majority decision win for Bakole, should certainly have been a UD.

Anyway, Yoka, 11-1(9) needs to get back to winning ways and he looks to do so against Takam who, at age 42, is ten years the older man. Takam, 39-7-1(28) should have fought Yoka last year instead of Bakole, but Yoka suffered an injury to his wrist. Now these two will get it on in what should prove to be an interesting fight, maybe – hopefully – an exciting fight.

We know the deal with Takam; how the French Cameroonian is never fussy about who he gets in the ring with, or where. Takam’s resume is pretty ridiculous, with the veteran having been in there with the likes of Michael Grant, Tony Thompson, Alexander Povetkin, Joseph Parker, Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora, Joe Joyce, and last time out, Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Against Makhmudov, Takam was knocked down twice before going home with a unanimous decision loss. But although Takam and Yoka are each coming off a loss, it could be argued that Takam looked a little better in his most recent fight than his upcoming opponent did in his. How good is Yoka, who won super heavyweight Olympic gold in 2016? Prior to the Bakole beating, the 6’7” Yoka was looking like a puncher, taking out guys like Alexander Dimitrenko and Johann Duhaupas in short order.

Bakole, though, exposed plenty of Yoka’s limitations; either that or Yoka had a bad night last May. Takam we know will come in in shape, ready to rumble. Yoka may need to be on his A-game here.

A distance fight looks a good bet with this one, and though it shouldn’t be the case if the fight does go the limit, the judges in Paris will almost certainly do all they can to favour Yoka. Let’s hope, whoever gets the win in March, he fully deserves it.



