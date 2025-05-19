Joyce vs. Yoka Rematch in the Works for Usyk-Dubois Undercard at Wembley Stadium

So much has happened in the respective careers of Joy Joyce and Tony Yoka since they fought each other at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. Yoka edged Joyce on points in their super heavyweight Olympic final, with the Frenchman taking home the gold medal. Now, some nine years on, the two are reported to be in talks for a rematch at professional level.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Yoka and Joyce are currently discussing a potential deal that would see the two fight again, with the fight to take place on the under card of the July 19 return clash between world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, who holds the IBF belt that was vacated by Usyk. The fight will, as fans know, take place at Wembley, and a huge crowd of around 80,000 is expected.

Olympic rivals to settle unfinished business under the Wembley lights

39 year old Joyce, currently 16-4(15) is coming off a decision loss to Filip Hrgovic, and “The Juggernaut” has won only one of his last fight fights. Yoka is six years younger than Joyce and he improved to 14-3(11) on Saturday night, this as he won a unanimous decision over unbeaten Russian heavyweight Arslan Yallyev. Yoka, who is now trained by Don Charles, who also trains Dubois, has now won three fights in a row.

Must-win crossroads clash with high stakes for both fighters

A rematch between Yoka and Joyce could prove to be a good, exciting fight. Certainly, both men would enter the ring fully aware of the fact that they cannot afford another loss. Yoka has never been stopped as a pro, while Joyce has been halted twice, by Zhilei Zhang.

Who has the most left at this stage, Joyce or Yoka? Joyce has ignored any and all calls for his retirement, with him insisting he can still feature in good fights. Yoka said after Saturday’s win that he too feels there are big fights out there for him still.

“I’ve learned the lessons of the past,” Yoka said after his win. “I still have very good years ahead of me, with very big fights. I am coming out of a very long tunnel.”

So, would it be repeat or revenge if Yoka and Joyce got it on in a rematch in July?