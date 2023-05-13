Tonight: Rolly vs. Barroso – Live Results

Rolando “Rolly” Romero will be coming off a year-long layoff tonight when he fights Ismael Barroso for the vacant WBA light welterweight title on Showtime in a twelve-round headliner. The action on the Showtime card starts at 9 pm ET from Las Vegas.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below of the action tonight.

Tonight’s card:

Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso

Rances Barthelemy vs. Omar Juarez

Batyr Akhmedov vs. Kenneth Sims Jr

Esteuri Suero vs. Starling Castillo

Michael Angeletti vs. Michell Banquez

Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Pinillo

Rolly wants Tank next if victorious tonight

“It ain’t the first time, and it ain’t the last time. I don’t believe I’m fighting that person until the bell rings,” said Rolly Romero to Sportings News on his opponent for tonight’s fight being switched from Alberto Puello to Ismael Barroso.

“Hey man, I got unfinished business,” said Rolly when asked if he’ll call out Gervonta Davis if he’s victorious tonight against Barroso.

“I think everybody would want to see this again and go over it again. Just even the lead-up and everything, it was a hysterical lead-up. I did. I was promoter of the year. I had a good time, and I was the promoter of the year.

“I feel like like that’s something big that needs to happen again. No prediction. Just sit down and watch. It’s going to be a fun one,” said Rolly when asked for a prediction for his fight tonight against Barroso.

“I don’t want to give you guys my insight and my game plan for this one. You got to tune in. Y’all are going to tune in anyways,” Rolando said.

Move up to 140 long overdue

“Even at the weigh-in, I’ve had people pull out of fights,” said Rolly. “They all want to get in the ring until they look me in the eye, and it’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ I’ve been trying to move up for two and a half years. I know I wasn’t a 135-pounder. When you get big, you get big.

“My body grew so much that I couldn’t make 135. I really shouldn’t have been at 135 anymore. I was just too big. That’s why when I fought Tank, I was saying, ‘I want Gervonta at 140,’ because I knew I couldn’t [make 135 comfortably].

“Then the fight got delayed. It was a lot of stuff going on in that whole situation. I would have been way more stronger, more explosive, more durable,” said Rolly when asked how much of a difference it would have been had he fought Tank Davis at 140 instead of 135.

“People don’t know this, but when you cut that kind of weight because I lost 17 pounds in a day. When you lose that kind of weight, your body doesn’t absorb the water.

“People that are at their weight class, they’re a lot more durable than fighters that cut down. That’s why when you look late in their careers, the fighters that stay closer to their weight are a lot more durable.

“Your body doesn’t absorb the water properly. That’s a big one. In the modern weight cut, people are killing themselves to make weight. I felt so bad that I literally lost my hair. I felt horrible,” said Rolly when asked how he felt physically on the night that he fought Gervonta Davis.

“I was in the back room, and Showtime has their lights on you. I was warming up, and I felt like I was in a sauna. I’m like, ‘Why in the hell is it so hot in here? Y’all turned on the heater. Nah, y’all turned on the heater.’

“I was like, ‘Y’all got to turn off some of those lights.’ Dude, I put my hand up where the vent is at, and the AC was on. My body started letting go of water for no reason. It was weird as hell.

“Then, in the third round, my entire left arm went numb. All kinds of weird things were happening. I threw a punch, and my entire left arm went numb. These entire three fingers went numb until a month after the fight.

“I was the trippiest thing ever. None of these things ever happened to me. It was like I said. I shouldn’t have been at 135 anymore and knew I shouldn’t have been there anymore. But the opportunity, I want to be a champion.

“Me, I’ve been calling this dude out for. I don’t know how long I’ve been calling this guy out. I went to become champ. I dared to be great. I’m like everybody else. I stood up, and I wanted to fight.

“At first, I thought, ‘It’s a bad move, it’s a bad move,'” said Rolly when asked about his thoughts on Ryan Garcia agreeing to fight Tank Davis with a rehydration clause in place. “But when it came to the actual weigh-ins, I realized that Ryan isn’t as big as me.

“Yeah, he’s bigger than Tank, but he’s not too much bigger than Tank as far as mass-wise. I don’t think the dehydration affected Ryan that much because if it did, that first punch would have had Ryan out,” said Rolly.