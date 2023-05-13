Tonight: Alimkhanuly vs. Butler – Live results

WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly defends against challenger Steven Butler (33-3-1, 26 KOs) tonight on ESPN and ESPN+ in what should be a contest filled with fireworks from start to finish in this 12 round bout. Janibek (13-0, 8 KOs) wanted a bigger name, but his efforts at getting fights against Jaime Munguia and Liam Smith were empty.

Boxing 247 will give live updates below.

Unbeaten featherweight Amado Fernando Vargas (7-0, 2 KOs) looked sharp tonight, beating Bernardo Manzano (2-5) by a one-sided four round unanimous decision.

Vargas put Manzano down with a beautiful right hand to the head in round one.

To his credit, the tough Manzano fought back and landed good shots, taking advantage of the 22-year-old Vargas’ porous defense. The scores were 40-35, 40-35, and 40-35.

Brian Norman Jr (24-0, 19 KOs) labored to an eight round unanimous decision against the tough Jesus Perez (24-5, 19 KOs) in welterweight action.

The fight was fought slowly and didn’t heat up until the seventh when Norman Jr stopped moving and let his hands go. Perez was cut over his right eye from an accidental head-butt in the seventh. The judges scored 77-75, 78-74, and 77-75.

Complete card:

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler

Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Derrick Murray

Ruben Villa vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana

Javier Martinez vs. Joeshon James

Amado Vargas vs. Bernardo Manzano

Brian Norman Jr vs. Jesus Perez

Janibek is the favorite in tonight’s fight, but you can’t count Butler out. He’s got the power, youth, and high-pressure style that could prove to be kryptonite for the unbeaten champion from Kazakhstan.

Butler, 26, has a style that is similar to British fighter Anthony Fowler with the way he brawls on the inside. In the amateur ranks, Janibek defeated Fowler, but he had a lot of problems with his inside game.

For Butler, this will be the second time that he’s challenged for a world title. Four years ago, Butler was stopped by WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata in the fifth round in Yokohama, Japan. Butler was only 23 at the time and not nearly experienced enough to be fighting a guy with Murata’s pedigree.

Butler has won his last four fights, albeit against second-tier opposition, but he feels he’s learned a lot from his defeat against Murata and is ready to capture a world title tonight against Janibek.

The blueprint is there for what Butler must do to defeat Janibek tonight. The 2016 Olympian Janibek doesn’t like dealing with pressure and getting hit hard.

Janibek, 30, has a lot of proving to do after the way he looked in his last title defense against Denzel Bentley last November.

That was a fight that looked knotted up at the end of twelve rounds, as the challenger Bentley had worn Janibek down with his pressure, and hard power shots

Tonight’s card will occur at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. The main portion of the card starts at 10 pm ET on ESPN & ESPN+. The preliminary portion of the card starts at 6:40 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The co-feature bout will have Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KO) fighting for the vacant WBO bantamweight title against Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KO) in a 12 round bout.