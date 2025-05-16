Jermall Charlo Attempts to Mend Fences with Bill Haney, Explaining His “Washed” Comment on Devin Haney Was Not Meant as a Personal Attack

Jermall Charlo says Devin Haney’s father, Bill Haney, misinterpreted his meaning when he told Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero recently that he should fight Devin next after his victory over Ryan Garcia on May 2nd. What may have angered Bill is Charlo saying that Rolly should fight Haney, and if he beats him, then he’d be “washed.”

Charlo’s ‘Sic ‘Em’ Intent

You could understand why Bill might be upset at that comment. Jermall was basically telling Rolly to sic ’em and go after Haney to put him out of his career misery. The way he told Rolly, it sounded like a command, siccing him on Devin.

With Rolly’s punching power, he might finish Haney for good if he landed one of his bombs. That left hand that Romero dropped, Ryan would have had a hard time taking.

“They [The Haneys] took it the wrong way. I had no intentions of down-talking anybody,” said Jermall Charlo to Fighthype, discussing the misunderstanding between him and Bill Haney over his comments about telling Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to fight Devin Haney next.

Bill has been around long enough to know that when someone is telling a big puncher like Rolly to go fight Devin, and then he’d be “washed’ when he loses, it means they want him to finish him. It was funny when Jermall said it and got some laughs, but he looked dead serious. He wasn’t smiling when he put the dogs on Haney..

No Whitewashing That Comment

“Someone reach out to Bill Haney and tell him to relax,” said Charlo. “Bill Haney has been making all these fake allegations and saying things, targeting me and my twin brother, because I said I think Rolly should fight Devin. Devin is just coming off a victory, which I congratulated him on. I thought he looked pretty impressive [against Jose Ramirez].”

I doubt that Bill is going to “relax,” because he’s from Oakland, and he understood what Jermall was driving at with that comment. For him to try to whitewash it after the fact, it’s not going to work. Bill wasn’t born yesterday. He knows what the intent was.

“Bill Haney took it so far personal,” said Jermall. “He called me and said all kinds of negative stuff. I’m not worried about it. I’ll just pray for the brother. For him to come back and act like that, it just shows immaturity and how far he’s trying to step into the lane of his son.”

It’s too late now for Jermall to try to backtrack. He already said what he said. He can apologize, but with a comment like that, I doubt Bill will be in a forgiving mood because it’s his son.

“Devin don’t even do the talking. Bill does the talking,” said Jermall. “Bill is putting Devin in a bad situation. I’m not understanding why. I’m not understanding it, but it is what it is. It was [a misunderstanding]. I just said Rolly should fight Devin.”

Bill Knew The Intent

Bill isn’t being obtuse about this. He heard what Charlo said about beating Devin, leaving him “washed.” There’s no other way of interpreting that remark other than in a negative sense.

“If Rolly can beat Devin the way he beat Ryan, then I’m rocking with the Rolly era,” said Jermall. “I don’t see why he would get upset about it. He got emotional, got all in his feelings, and went all on Twitter. That’s the first thing that lets you know how immature he is.

“This grown a** old man [Bill Haney] with a Don King beard and a Don King afro, getting online and talking all kinds of negative about a fighter, like his son is not a fighter. And we’re throwing away our careers and all this. You’re worried about the wrong thing, Bill. Stay in your place, Bill. It’s weird,” said Jermall.