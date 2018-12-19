Tom Little Looking Forward To Heavyweight Slugfest With David Price, Confident He Will Win “Inside Six”

David Price is absolutely aching to “get back that winning feeling,” but Tom Little says it won’t happen for him on Saturday night. Price and Little will do battle on the under-card of the Dillian Whyte-Dereck Chisora rematch at The O2 in London, and Little, 10-6(3) tells Sky Sports he is certain his heart “will lead me further than his.” 31 year old Little says he has plenty of respect for Price but that he is sure he will “inside six.”









“If he’s got brains, he’ll keep his boxing skill, but I’m there for a fight,” Little told Sky Sports. “You might as well pull me out in the car park. Anywhere from the ankle up, he’s getting it. Attributes wise, he’s got enough to stand me on my head, but unfortunately he’s been shown not to bring it to the ring. I’m going to get in there and make the best account of myself. I’ve never been more confident going into a fight that I’m going to do this inside six. He can punch. I’m not noted that much as a puncher, but I guarantee anyone, if I hit them on the chin, they go over. We’ll swing it out and I know my heart will lead me further than his.”

Price is the taller, bigger, more experienced man, and as Little says, the 35 year old has that vaunted punching power. Still, we’ve seen Price, 22-6(18) dramatically fall apart, be let down by his chin and stamina, too many times to forget. Price has been urged to retire a couple of times (after suffering that nasty KO loss to Alexander Povetkin most recently) but the former Olympian is convinced he has more to offer the sport.

Price Vs. Little might just turn out to be a great action fight, maybe the fight of the night even. One thing is sure: no way does this one go the distance. Somebody is getting knocked out or stopped. If it turns out to be Price, he really will have to think long and hard about hanging up those gloves.