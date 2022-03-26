Tim Tszyu – Terrell Gausha – LIVE action results on Showtime

Tim Tszyu steps up tonight in an important fight against well-seasoned professional Terrell Gausha in 12 round fight on Showtime Boxing at the Armory, Minneapolis. This will be the American debut for the #1 WBO ranked 154-lb contender Tszyu (20-0, 15 KOs). The card begins at 9 pm ET live on Showtime.

The Australian Tszyu is the son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu, a former undisputed light-welterweight champion in the early 2000s, and he’s trying to blaze his own path to greatness.

The 2012 Olympian Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KOs) will be a good test for Tszyu to show his readiness to challenge the winner of the May 14th contest between junior middleweight champions Brian Castano and Jermell Charlo.

Boxing 247 will be giving updates & results of tonight’s Tszyu vs. Gausha card below.

Undercard action:

Michel Rivera vs Joseph Adorno

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Velasco

“I think that fight cemented myself. I took on a former world champion and I didn’t lose a round and I got him out by the eighth,” said Tszyu to Showtime about his win over Jeff Horn.

“I’m super proud what my dad did, but at the same time, this is my career and I always wanted to step away from that shadow and not just be known as Kostya Tszyu’s son, but I want to be known as Tim Tszyu.

“It’s taken years and years of work. 100%,” said Tszyu on where he’s at right now at age 27 isn’t where he’ll be later when he develops more as a fighter.

“There’s so much to learn. I feel like I’m getting better with each fight. It’s an evolution and with each fight, you get better and better. There are plenty of big fights to be made. It’s quite exciting.

“I’m at a good age at 27-years-old and I still haven’t reached my peak. There’s so much to learn and so much to know that it’s a neverending story. This is a new chapter and it begins now,” said Tszyu.

“When Showtime is putting Tim Tszyu on, they’re not just putting him on to put him on, they plan on doing business with him in the future. That means a championship fights against a Castano,” said Dan Rafael to Chris Mannix on Boxing.

“Whoever wins that fight [Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2], go to Australia to fight Tim Tszyu,” said Chris Mannix. “He’s really popular out there.”

“Tim Tszyu and his whole team want to come to America right now,” said Rafael. “His quotes were and I’m paraphrasing, ‘If you want to become a legend in boxing, you have to come to America.’

“He has the same mentality as many of the British fighters had. Whether it was Joe Calzaghe or Ricky Hatton or Tyson Fury or any number of these British top guys that ultimately made it over to the United States to make their names.

“Tim Tszyu saw what his father [Kostya] was able to do, and now he’s at his stage in his career where he can come here and do the same thing. I think the American fans are going to like him.

“He’s got a fun style to watch, and in my opinion, he’s got charisma to him. He’s got a little swagger about him and I kind of like that,” said Rafael about Tszyu.

“I agree. I think the American boxing fans are going to like him a lot, and I think he’s going to have a successful career,” said Mannix in echoing Rafael’s comments about the 27-year-old Tszyu.

“He’s had a very limited amateur background, which worries me a little bit, but what he’s shown in the professional ranks against guys like Horn, Hogan, and Inoue, if he looks that way against Gausha, we’re going to have something here in Tim Tszyu,” said Mannix.