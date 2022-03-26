Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington – LIVE action results on DAZN

IBF featherweight champion Kiko Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs) defends his title in hostile territory in facing former IBF champion Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) tonight at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, UK.

Surprisingly, Kiko agreed to fight Warrington in his own hometown despite having lost a questionable 12 round majority decision to him at the same venue in Leeds in May 2017.’

The money that the 36-year-old Martinez was offered to defend his IBF title against Warrington in Leeds was obviously too good for him to turn down.

Early undercard results:

IBO lightweight champion Maxi Hughes (25-5-2, 5 KOs) outworked the tough Ryan Walsh (27-4-2, 12 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest 120-108, 119-109, and 118-110. Hughes was cut over his left eye and forehead.

Light welterweight Dalton Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped Ray Moylette (12-2, 5 KOs) by a 10th round knockout.

Skye Nicolson (2-0) beat by a six-round points decision Bec Connolly (3-12). The score: 60-54.

“I feel like this is a gift to Josh Warrington, who is getting a chance to get his [IBF featherweight] belt back from Kiko Martinez,” said Chris Mannix on Boxing. “Martinez, I don’t know how much he has left.

“I think he gave everything else that he had in his knockout win over Kid Galahad. Now, he’s presented to Josh Warrington in a weird way, the same way like Charles Martin was once presented to Anthony Joshua. ‘Here’s the title.'”

“It’s a fair point, but you still got to fight the fight. I’m not saying Kiko Martinez is going to win,” said Dan Rafael. “Let me make this point because it actually struck me because I happened to see the odds on the fight the other day.

“Maybe you do bet on Kiko because when they fought a few years ago [in 2017], it was a very close fight. Warrington got the victory, but if my memory serves, it was a split or majority decision. It wasn’t a lights-out decision.

“This was before Warrington won his world title, and it’s obviously many fights after Kiko had lost. They were competitive, and Warrington knows in his mind that the guy can be competitive with him and Kiko knows he can be competitive with him.

“Now move past the recent past. You mention the fight that Kiko got his title back against in Kid Galahad. A massive underdog [Kiko], hand-picked to go to Galahad’s hometown [Sheffield] for his homecoming defense. He didn’t just win, he destroyed Galahad [by a sixth-round knockout].

“Two crushing knockdowns, and the second one being the devastating knockdown. He [Kiko] Just destroyed him. That’s a confidence-builder right there. This was the fight of his life and he ends up winning in a massively unexpected manner.

“Now you take a look at Warrington. He gives up the IBF featherweight title that now Kiko Martinez has and he gets utterly laid to waste by Mauricio Lara [by a ninth-round knockout in February 2021].

“Before that fight, he [Lara] was completely obscure and unknown. Again, hand-picked. Bring him over from South America and put him in Warrington’s home and gets destroyed.

“Then he [Lara] comes back in the rematch and it only goes two rounds, but Warrington did not look very good in those two rounds. I went back and watched that a couple of days ago, and I feel like if there wasn’t a head-butt and that fight goes on, Warrington is in another heap of trouble.”

“I feel like a lot of guys that fight Lara are going to be in trouble,” said Mannix. “He’s just a beast.”

“His confidence has got to be at the lowest it’s ever been,” said Rafael about Warrington. “Kiko’s confidence has got to be at the highest it’s ever been just based on what he did a few months ago when he regained the IBF title.

“I’m not totally shocked at an upset just because of how good Kiko looked in his last fight and how bad Warrington looked in his last two,” said Rafael.