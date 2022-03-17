Tim Tszyu picks Castano to defeat Jermell Charlo

Tim Tszyu is picking WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano to defeat IBF/WBA/WBC champion Jermell Charlo in their rematch on May 14th on Showtime in Los Angeles.

Tszyu (20-0, 15 KOs), who is the mandatory for WBO champion Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs), feels that Brian deserved the victory in their previous fight last July in San Antonio, Texas.

The 31-year-old Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) was given what many boxing fans believe to be a hometown draw in a fight that he appeared to lose by four rounds.

In hindsight, Castano, 32, should have never agreed to fight Jermell in Texas because there was too much potential for a controversial result with him taking on the hometown fighter.

Tszyu is fighting this month against Terrell Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KOs) in the main event on Showtime Championship Boxing on March 26th at the Armory, Minneapolis

“All the top dogs in the division are from PBC, and we have a very good history with Showtime since my father’s day,” said Tszyu to Fighthype. “I’m very excited to be on this platform. It’s a big opportunity.

“I just want to take on the best,” said Tim Tszyu. “We’ve done great things in Australia. The stuff that we were doing were pretty crazy for my age. I need to get out of my comfort zone and come to here, and do things differently.

“He’s an incredible opponent, a tough opponent,” said Tszyu about 34-year-old Gausha. “He’s got all the good tools. He’s quick, good IQ, he’s got good power, and he’s got it all.

“I’m not here for s*** fights. I’m here to take on the best. Terrell is that opponent that gets you to that next level as well. Step by step. As I said before, my motto is, ‘Whoever, whenever, wherever.’

“I think Castano wins. I think he won the first one slightly,” said Tszyu when asked who wins the rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano. “It depends on who’s ready. I think Charlo is in the right mindset for this fight, so who knows?

“I couldn’t care less,” said Tszyu when asked who he’d prefer to fight between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano. “Charlo would be pretty cool here in America just because it would be a bigger fight, but I couldn’t care less.

“Whoever wins [between Castano and Charlo] has all the belts, and calls all the shots. There’s not much you can do about it.

“Yeah, because he calls himself a lion, but when you downgrade from a lion, you know what it is. It brings back similarities. The unknown vs. the flash. Yeah, that’s why it would be cool as well,” said Tszyu.