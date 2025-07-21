Sebastian Fundora’s Ambitious 2025: Targeting Zayas-Garcia Winner or IBF Champ Murtazaliev

Sebastian Fundora says he wants to fight one or two more times this year against the winner of the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Perez clash or IBF 154-lb champion Bakhram Murtazaliev.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) successfully defended his WBC junior middleweight title last Saturday night, stopping Tim Tszyu in the seventh round in their rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was a much easier fight for Sebastian, 6’5″, compared to his first clash against the former WBO champion Tszyu last year in March.

Fundora’s 2025 Fight Plans

“Yes, I do want to fight one more time this year. If I could fight two more times this year, why not,” said Sebastian Fundora at the post-fight press conference last Saturday when asked if he wants to fight again before the end of the year.

Fundora says he’s still interested in fighting Errol Spence Jr. if he chooses to come back. That would be a weird situation for Spence to come back after two years of inactivity to get an immediate title shot against Fundora. It wouldn’t be the smartest thing for Spence to do.

Zayas-Garcia Winner Next?

“Whoever. We have this fight [Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Perez] next week [July 26] for the WBO. I want to see that fight. I want to see the outcome of that fight. Maybe we will capture that title again,” said Fundora.

Jorge Garcia Perez (33-4, 26 KOs) has a similar style as Fundora, but with more power. If he somehow emerges victorious against Zayas next week, a fight between him and Fundora would be entertaining. It would be a lot less so if Zayas wins because he’s a pure boxer with no power and a boring defensive style.

Murtazaliev Unification Bout

“Yeah, definitely. He [Bakhram Murtazaliev] has the IBF. That’s a nice-looking title. I like that red title,” said Fundora.

There was a lack of enthusiasm in Fundora when he was asked if he would be interested in fighting IBF junior middleweight champion Brakhram Murtazaliev in a unification fight next.

When he mentioned wanting to fight the winner of the Zayas-Garcia fight, he didn’t include Murtazaliev’s name. For him not to have brought Murtazaliev’s name up suggests that he doesn’t want that fight. You can understand why Fundora wouldn’t want to fight him, given the way he knocked out Tszyu in three rounds last October.