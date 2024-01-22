Tim Tszyu Left Looking For A Fight As Erickson Lubin Withdraws From Talks

Reigning WBO 154 pound champ Tim Tszyu was, we thought, close to a title defence against Erickson Lubin in late March, but now, as a news report from Fox Sports Australia explains, Lubin has withdrawn from talks, the 154 pound contender apparently no longer interested in a fight with Tszyu.

This development leaves Tszyu, 24-0(17) looking for a replacement fight. Tszyu’s name has recently been linked with Terence Crawford’s name, with a possible fight between the two of interest to both fighters. Crawford, who has expressed interest in going for a fourth world title in as many weight divisions (“Bud” having ruled at 135, 140, and at 147 pounds), has other options, such as a fight with Teofimo Lopez, who continues to call him out.

Tszyu will, like the rest of us, wait and see whether or not Crawford wants to fight him next, maybe in Australia. But Tszyu needs to fight, he wants to fight, a Crawford super-fight or not. Vergil Ortiz Jr, now campaigning at 154 after his illness-enforced layoff, has also said he is up for a fight with Tszyu, with Golden Boy head Oscar De La Hoya saying his fighter will absolutely travel to Australia in order to make the fight happen; De La Hoya saying as much immediately after Ortiz Jr had stopped Fredrick Lawson in a round on January 6 (the stoppage from ref Tony Weeks generating an absolute ton of criticism.)

For us fans, a Tszyu-Ortiz Jr fight would be one to watch, while the winner then going against Crawford would prove very interesting. Tszyu, one of the most exciting and talented young and unbeaten fighters/champions out there right now, has also said he’d like to fight Jermell Charlo (this a fight that should have happened some months ago), Errol Spence, and superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Just who Tszyu gets next, though, is anyone’s guess. As for Lubin, currently 26-2(18) and two good wins removed from his stoppage loss to Sebastian Fundora in April of 2022, we’d all like to know just why he has dropped out of negotiations for a shot at Tszyu and his WBO belt. Has Lubin got another fight lined up instead?