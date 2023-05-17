Tim Tszyu & Jermell Charlo ordered by WBO to fight by September 30th

Interim WBO 154-lb champion Tim Tszyu and undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo have been ordered by the World Boxing Organization to fight by September 30th.

Many fans want to see Charlo get stripped of his WBO title as well as his IBF, WBA & WBO belts. He’s not active enough as the 154-lb champion, and he’s been out of action for too long due to his hand injury.

Not to be mixed up with his inactive twin brother Jermall Charlo, Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs), the arguably more ambitious of the two, has been out of action for twelve months since his last fight in May 2022 against Brian Castano.

Jermell, 32, broke his left hand in two places last December, and was supposed to fight Tszyu last January, but the injury has kept him out of action.

With no word when Jermell’s broken hand will be healed, Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) has scheduled a fight against Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) for June 18th in Gold Coast, Australia.

Tszyu must win that fight to stay on course to challenge Jermell for his four 154-lb titles by September 30th. If Tszyu losses that fight to Ocampo, he can forget about challenging Charlo for his belts. By the same token, if Charlo can still not fight Tszyu by September 30th, he could lose his WBO title.

There’s not much chance that Tszyu will lose to Ocampo, as he’s a much better fighter on paper than him. The real question is, will Jermell’s injured left hand be helped by September 30th? That would be nine months, which should be enough time for Jermell to heal.

“It’s massive. It’s the news we’ve been waiting on but again highlights just how big a risk Tim’s fight next month on the Gold Coast is,” said No Limit CEO George Rose about the WBO ordering undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo to face Tim Tszyu by September 30th.

“If Tim loses, it’s over. No Charlo, no undisputed, no nothing. After all the waiting and uncertainty, it’s crazy to think it’s Jermell Charlo who has the advantage…He’s prepping now and doesn’t have a world-class, tough Mexican in Carlos Ocampo trying to take everything away from him.”

You got to respect Tszyu for staying busy, and taking tough fights while he waits for Charlo’s left hand to head. In his last fight, Tszyu defeated former WBC 154-lb champion Tony Harrison by a ninth round knockout. It’s impressive for Tszyu to go from fighting Harrison to now facing Ocampo.

“Sunday, June 18 has just become a whole lot bigger. The stakes couldn’t be higher. His shot at undisputed depends on it,” said Rose.