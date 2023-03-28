Devin Haney vs. Vasily Lomachenko at $59.99 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view on May 20th

Devin Haney defends his lightweight undisputed crown against Vasily Lomachenko on ESPN+ PPV for $59.99 on May 20th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The fight event starts at 10 pm ET. The PPV price is quite reasonable compared to the $75 that fans normally see.

Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) has wanted this fight against Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) for the last five years, and he’s finally getting a chance to face the former three-division world champion.

As big as Haney has looked lately, it’s going to be interesting to see how well he makes weight. He looked totally drained for his last two fights against George Kambosos Jr. in 2022. It’s hard to imagine Haney making weight for the Lomachenko fight.

Haney did a lot of holding in the two Kambosos fights, and he’s going to have to do a lot more than that to defeat Lomachenko because he knows how to get the better of clinchers.

Haney vows to dominate Lomachenko

“I really wanted to fight in March. I could still do my weight cut. I wasn’t out of the ring too long. I wanted to be able to do Ramadan, even though I’m doing Ramadan while I’m in camp,” said Devin Haney to Fighthype about him wishing that his fight with Vasily Lomachenko had been scheduled for March instead of May 20th.

“I still wanted to be comfortable and be able to train two or three times a day comfortably,” Haney continued. “We’re going to do what we got to do. Every camp, I’m feeling stronger and stronger. I’m getting bigger; I’m getting stronger, and I’m getting older. My man strength is coming in with every day.

“Every camp is getting better. That’s why I said a long time ago, ‘Loma needs to fight me now because it’s only going to get worse, and now he’s fighting me in 2023. The world will finally see. What I’m going to do to him will be even worse.

“He lost when he fought Teo, so it doesn’t matter. If it was an undisputed fight or not, he lost fair and square. Money don’t make me. I’m blessed to be able to make money in the sport,” said Haney.

“This is truly what I love to do. So, I get paid good doing something that I love. I was doing it for free at a young age. I was doing it as pro as well for a long time. So, it’s not about the money. It’s about the legacy for me.

“I want my name to be mentioned among the greats. I can fight anybody and make money, but this is a legacy fight for me,” Haney said about the Lomachenko clash. “I want to keep proving myself.

“I hope not. I want them to give me my just do. This is the guy that was #1 pound-for-pound. This is the guy that was just a couple of months ago ranked higher than me on the pound-for-pound list.

“It’s funny that all of a sudden when we’re fighting, he drops under me. Nah, nah, keep him up there. Put him #1 actually. That way I can get all my credit. They have no choice but to give me all my credit because this is the guy they chose.

“This is the guy that they built up and chose. So now that I beat him, choose me. It was crazy. I didn’t know he had green eyes. I was like, ‘Damn, Loma has green eyes.’ I didn’t know that until I seen him face to face and that was pretty much it.

“He just got out of a fight, so there really wasn’t much to see, but we will see each other soon, and we’ll go from there,” said Haney.