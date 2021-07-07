Results: Tim Tszyu Destroys Late Sub Steve Spark In Three Rounds

Earlier today in Australia, unbeaten 154-pound contender Tim Tszyu made short and easy work of a game but hopelessly outgunned and over-matched Steve Sparks. Tszyu, rapidly closing in on a world title shot, took the smaller man out in the third round, Tszyu body shots twice sending Sparks down to the canvas.

The end came at the 2.22 mark. Tszyu is now 19-0 with 15 KOs. Sparks, who was moving up a couple of weight divisions and took the fight when original Tszyu foe Michael Zerafa pulled out, falls to 12-2 with 11 KOs.

Tszyu has really made great progress, both in earning a world title shot and in making his own name away from his famous father, Kostya. It seems a world title shot is now inevitable, either this year or next year. Tszyu was not facing an elite fighter today and it was a fight he was fully expected to win. Still, it was impressive watching the clinical Tszyu go to work.

After the win, the 25-year-old called out three names in particular: There’s Liam Smith, Magomed Kurbaniv, and Danny Garcia,” Tszyu said. “If you’re watching, boys, I’m coming for you.”

Tszyu simply loves to fight and we can likely expect to see him back in action pretty soon. Tszyu could probably fight again in a week or two if he so desired to do so. Who isn’t fully confident this special talent will win a world title, and very possibly hold onto it for quite some time. Tim Tszyu has the look of a future superstar of the sport.