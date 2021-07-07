Eddie Hearn says Fury should fight Whyte, then Joshua

Eddie Hearn would like for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to face his mandatory Dillian Whyte next before battling Anthony Joshua if he’s victorious against Deontay Wilder on July 24th.

Hearn, who promotes Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), feels it would be the fair thing for Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) to do by giving Dillian his title shot.

Whyte became the WBC mandatory challenger exactly two years ago when he defeated Oscar Rivas by a 12 round decision in July 2019.

Hearn wants Whyte’s waiting to end by Fury giving him a crack at his WBC title. As such, the winner of the Fury vs. Whyte fight would then face IBF/WBA/WBO champion Joshua for the heavyweight undisputed championship.

It’s doubtful that Fury, 32, and his promoters at Top Rank will want to take a risky fight with Whyte ahead of a lucrative $100 million payday against Joshua. That doesn’t make sense.

We saw how Fury and his team tried to squirm out of his contractual rematch with Deontay.

Even though it was a contractual rematch, Fury still tried to walk away, which shows you how worried he is about losing out on the massive money he’ll be making against Joshua.

Hearn: Fury should fight Dillian

“If Tyson Fury wants another fight in between, let’s do the right thing and give the fight to the mandatory challenger, which is Dillian Whyte,,” said Hearn to the DAZN Boxing Show.

Whyte isn’t as dangerous as Wilder is for Fury, but he’s someone that would a risky fight for him. Dillian would be swinging or the fences against Fury in that fight, knowing that if he connects with a big enough shot, he’ll win the golden ticket to face Joshua for mega-millions.

The money obviously that Whyte will get fighting Fury would be significant, but it pales in comparison to the loot that he would pick up fighting Joshua. It would be massive if Whyte were to beat Fury to land a big fight with Joshua.

Surprisingly, Hearn would be willing to risk losing the Joshua vs. Fury fight by recommending that Tyson face Whyte.

The only explanation for Hearn taking that stance is he’s got to believe that the money that Matchroom Boxing would make for a Joshua vs. Whyte fight would be fairly close to what they could get for a Joshua-Fury clash.

Even if Fury lost to Whyte, Joshua could still face him down the road and make almost as much money as he would have if he didn’t lose to Whyte.

The wheels in Hearn’s brain are turning, and he understands he can make more money by having his Matchroom stable fighter Whyte face Fury and then winner fight Joshua.

It makes the Joshua fight bigger while at the same time allowing Matchroom to a second big payday with Fury fighting Whyte and the winner taking on AJ.

It’s not likely to happen. Fury won’t risk losing his $100 million payday against Joshua by taking on Whyte for a fraction of that amount.