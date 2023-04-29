Tim Bradley on Ryan Garcia loss: “He quit, there’s no doubt about it”

Tim Bradley says there’s no doubt that Ryan Garcia flat-out quit last Saturday in his seventh round body shot knockout loss to Gervonta Davis.

Bradley says that if Ryan (23-1, 19 KOs) was able to get to his feet at the count of eleven, he could have gotten up at nine and continued fighting.

Tim says the reason Ryan didn’t beat the count is because he didn’t want to end up on a highlight reel because he knew he was going to get hammered by Tank Davis.

As a result, Ryan didn’t continue because he quickly assessed in his mind his chances of survival and chose to surrender, hoisting the white flag rather than getting up like a warrior and going out on his shield in a heroic manner.

There are people you want in a battle to accomplish a platoon commander’s directives, and then there are ones that will hightail it in the opposite direction, deserting under fire. You can argue that Ryan was the latter type.

“He quit. I’m just like any other fighter out there. There’s no doubt about it,” said Tim Bradley to Max On Boxing about Ryan Garcia’s loss to Gervonta Davis. “Listen to me. If you can get up at 11, why can’t you get up at 9?

“If you can look up, you can get up, Max, and he chose not to,” Bradley continued about Ryan Garcia electing not to get up to beat the count in the seventh.

“Yes, he quit, but you can also say, ‘Was it smart for him to basically quit?’ You can say that, too because trust me, he did not want to end up on the ESPN top 10 highlights because trust me. If he had got up, he would have been taken out because Tank Davis is one of the best finishers in boxing.

“It would have taken a dog to get up from that shot, a straight-up dog, and dogs are more respected than humans. When you see dog running on the street, the humans are trying to stop it from getting hit by a car. You’ve got to be a dog, and people appreciate a dog inside the ring. It’s what you signed up for.

“Yes, he ]Ryan] could have got up. Sometimes these guys get hit. Let’s say Vergil Hill. He had a cracked rib; that’s what happened with him. What it comes down to is what are you doing this for because that changes your perception when you’re in that ring.

“This is the fight that you [Ryan Garcia] wanted? This is the fight that you barked up,” Bradley said about Ryan having pushed hard for the Gervonta contest, but then he quit when the going got tough.

“You got to show up, you got to show out, and you got to put it all on the line,” said Bradley.