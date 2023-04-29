Ryan Garcia getting more attention in loss than Gervonta in victory

Ryan Garcia is surprisingly getting more attention in defeat than Gervonta Davis is in victory. It should be the other way around, but it shows you that Tank (29-0, 27 KOs) still has a long way to go before he’s the true face of boxing.

When your opponent receives most of the attention in defeat, that tells you that Tank is not the star he thinks he is.

Fans are more intrigued by what Ryan (23-1, 19 KOs) failed to do than what Tank did in winning. It could be that fans were caught up in rooting for the underdog because it was so clear that the heavy favorite, Tank Davis, was going to be victorious at the end of the night Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

For Tank to become the true face of boxing, he’s going to need to start fighting opposition in 50-50 fights rather than 90-10, like in his bouts against Ryan and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero. When the fans know what the outcome will be ahead of time, it’s not nearly as interesting when they’re not certain who will come out the victor.

Tank Davis needs to break away from the ‘Money May’ blueprint of hand-picking opposition and start taking real risks with his career for a change by fighting Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, Frank Martin, Regis Prograis, and Subriel Matias.

While he’s at it, it’s important that he stop using rehydration clauses to tilt the playing field in his favor. If Tank Davis can’t win without rehydration clauses, how does he ever expect to become the face of boxing?

“I like the event. It could have been a better fight. Like I said before, Ryan quit,” said Coach Bullet to Fighthype about Gervonta Davis’ win over Ryan Garcia. “I feel like it was a quit move.

“I’ve taken liver shots and kidney shots. You know the reaction when it’s for real. It was, ‘Okay, I’m done fighting for today,'” said Bullet in continuing with his belief that Ryan Garcia quit.

“That’s what a lot of Mexican fans, when I was talking to them there, they were really disappointed [in Ryan].

“You saw how that was going, and then he got a little greedy, and then he got caught. But he was winning the fight,” said Bullet about his fighter Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, who Tank Davis knocked out in six rounds last year in May. Hopefully, we get a rematch at 140.

“Ryan does hit harder and is faster [than Tank], but he doesn’t have the heart to deliver. A lot of times, he was pressing forward, but he didn’t pull the trigger. A lot of times, he was in range, and he didn’t pull the trigger. That’s this [heart]. Do you know what I’m saying?

“That’s the only hope against a guy like Tank. You got to press him early, ruffle his feathers, and you got to try and hurt him early because he’s a second half of the fight fighter,” said Bullet.