Tim Bradley Explains Why Conor Benn Isn’t Ready for Elite Level

“He’s only had 22 amateur fights, started boxing late,” Bradley said on his channel, arguing that the lack of experience shows when Benn steps up in competition.

That lack of seasoning, in Bradley’s view, goes beyond technique. He questioned Benn’s confidence in big fights, suggesting the British contender fights with hesitation when facing experienced opposition. Bradley said that when Benn gets into tougher situations, “the dude is scared,” tying it directly to his limited time in the sport.

The Prograis fight became Bradley’s main example. While Benn secured the win, he argued the fight was set up for a more decisive result against an opponent he described as past his best. Benn targeted the body and made adjustments, but Bradley said he still couldn’t take full control or get the stoppage that would have signaled a higher level.

Benn’s performance wasn’t without positives. Against Prograis on April 11, he showed he can maintain a relentless pace over 10 rounds, pushing the former champion backward for long stretches of the fight.

That pressure-based approach gives him a pathway in bigger matchups. If he brings that same aggressive, forward-driving style into a fight with Ryan Garcia, he could force exchanges where Garcia has previously been vulnerable, particularly in moments where the action becomes rushed and less controlled.

Bradley also suggested Benn’s rise has been accelerated by his profile, pointing out that opportunities at that level aren’t always available to fighters with similar experience.

At the same time, he acknowledged Benn’s strengths. He described him as a dangerous fighter with instincts and a willingness to engage, even if his technical development hasn’t caught up.

Bradley states that for Benn to prove he belongs at the top level, he needs fights that force him to answer those questions, starting with the kind of high-risk matchup he mentioned against Ryan Garcia.