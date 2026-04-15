Carl Froch Backs Ryan Garcia Over Conor Benn

The jump to Garcia brings a different problem. Benn would have to drop to 147lbs, a limit he hasn’t hit since stopping Chris van Heerden in 2022. Froch sees that cut, against a bigger puncher, as the key issue.

“He’s got to take off another 3lbs, down at an even lower weight against someone who punches hard; someone who’s very capable. I think that’s a tough fight for Conor,” said Carl on his Froch on Fighting channel, talking about Benn needing to drop down from 150 to 147 to fight Ryan.

Garcia’s position at the weight adds to that view. He took the WBC welterweight title from Mario Barrios in February, scoring an early knockdown and controlling the fight over twelve rounds. He is already settled at the limit Benn is trying to reach again.

Ryan Garcia is in position for a major payday with a Devin Haney rematch, which could affect his next move. While Conor Benn is the WBC mandatory challenger and has pushed for a September fight, Haney’s camp has already targeted September 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Benn holds the WBC’s #1 ranking and has been calling for the matchup, while Garcia has options after winning the title. Both have also served suspensions tied to failed drug tests in recent years, which has kept their names in the headlines.

Froch’s read comes back to the same point. Benn would be cutting weight again after a win that answered little, while Garcia is active and proven at 147. That balance leaves Benn needing more than power to close the distance.