Ben Whittaker Eyes Statement vs Braian Suarez Saturday

“Training camp has gone well. I’m confident, I feel good. Now it’s about going out there and performing the game plan,” Whittaker said in an interview with Matchroom.

Whittaker pointed to activity as the priority, linking regular fights to eventual opportunities at a higher level.

“For me, activity is key. I want to look good and win. The more you win, the more you get the bigger fights,” said Whittaker.

Suarez (21-4, 20 KOs) represents a step up on paper. The Argentine has 20 knockouts and previously challenged Lyndon Arthur in the UK in 2023 for the IBO title. Whittaker acknowledged the risk while backing his own ability.

“He’s had more knockouts than I’ve had fights. This is a good step up and a step up that I need. I just believe I’m better than him in every department.”

The bout follows Whittaker’s first-round stoppage of Benjamin Gavazi in November, a performance he referenced as evidence of his power.

“A lot of people have seen me dancing, but that knockout showed that I can really hit.”

A win would likely lead to a first fight in the United States, something Whittaker confirmed is part of the immediate plan, though he kept the focus on Saturday’s result.

“But you can’t look too far ahead. You need to get the job done,” said Ben.

Liverpool details and broadcast information are expected to draw a strong crowd despite the late change at the top of the card.