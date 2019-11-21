The Odds Say Manny Pacquiao Defeats Either Garcia, Mikey Or Danny

62 shares







There is a good chance superstar Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring quite early next year, in March or maybe April. Pacquiao has spoken of how the senate in the Philippines will be on break during this time, thus he will be free to fight. Pac Man turns 41 next month, yet judging by his last two ring performances – against Adrien Broner, who he came close to shutting-out in January, and against Keith Thurman, who Pacquiao won a much closer decision over in July – the all-time great is not slowing down.





And though we have to wait and see who Pacquiao’s next opponent will be, the oddsmakers list him as a pretty big favourite over the two men who seem to be at the front of the line as far as landing the big fight. According to BetOnline.ag, Pacquiao would defeat either Danny Garcia or Mikey Garcia.

Pac Man is currently listed at -200 versus Danny Garcia, while he is listed at -160 versus Mikey.

Both Garcias are significantly younger than Pacquiao, yet with his recent form, the bookmakers feel it would be a case of age beating youth should either fight take place. Of the two Garcias, which fight appeals the most? Mikey has not fought since losing a whitewash against Errol Spence, while “Swift” has won one fight since his September loss to Shawn Porter, an impressive KO win over Adrian Granados.





Freddie Roach likes the Danny Garcia fight for Pacquiao, and until Mikey can show us he was not damaged in the Spence loss, it seems this is the more interesting match-up. Garcia still fully believes he can rule again, and he was in line to fight Spence until the IBF/WBC 147 pound champ suffered that nasty, thankfully not fatal car smash. Maybe Garcia will now focus all his energies in landing the Pacquiao fight. And what a win it would be for Garcia if he were able to pull it off.

The word is Garcia will be back in action in January, so if he wins and looks good, it just could be Pacquiao after that. How long can the amazing Pacquiao keep his latest unbeaten run going?