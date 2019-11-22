WATCH LIVE: Wilder vs. Ortiz 2 Weigh In Live Stream





Weigh-in Begins at 2:30 p.m. PT – WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder & Cuban Slugger Luis Ortiz Headline FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View This Saturday, November 23 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Hip-hop artists D Smoke and Bankroll Freddie will perform at the official open to the public weigh-in for the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and Cuban slugger Luis Ortiz before they headline a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, November 23 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fans are invited to come out to the MGM Grand Garden Arena this Friday, November 22 with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. PT. Live performances will follow, leading up to the fighters hitting the scales at 2:30 p.m. PT.





D Smoke is fresh off of winning Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow” reality show as picked by judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. Hailing from Inglewood, California, Smoke has lent his vocals to the late Michael Jackson and collaborated with everyone from Usher, Babyface, Mary J Blige, and Jahiem, to Missy Elliot, Timbaland, and The Pussycat Dolls, and has been honored with a ASCAP Song of the Year award. He recently released “The Inglewood High EP” on October 24 of this year, an album aiming to reveal the beauty and frustration of today’s Inglewood through the eyes of his former students.

Bankroll Freddie is quickly emerging as one of Arkansas’ hottest rappers, buoyed by support from the industry’s most in-demand label, Quality Control Music, which boasts artists such as Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and more. He started his music career in late 2017 as an independent artist and released his first mixtape in 2019. His debut album “From Trap to Rap” debuts this December and the album’s first single, “Drip Like This Remix”, features verses from two of today’s hottest rappers in Lil Baby and Young Dolph.

FOX SPORTS PBC PPV Features Heavyweight Title Rematch Between WBC Champion Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz

Former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis, Legendary Trainer Joe Goossen and Brian Kenny Call Fights Saturday on PPV and FS2





LOS ANGELES – Today, FOX Sports announces former two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter and four-time champion Abner Mares join International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Kate Abdo for FOX SPORTS PBC PPV: DEONTAY WILDER VS. LUIS ORTIZ programming Wednesday, Nov. 20, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.

Saturday’s FOX SPORTS PBC PPV (9:00 PM ET) is headlined by heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his WBC title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. Plus, three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz seeks a title in another division when he takes on Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores for the WBA Super Featherweight Championship in the co-main event.

Action kicks off Saturday on the FOX Sports’ PBC on FOX Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages with the non-televised PPV Prelims, starting at 4:10 PM ET, called by Marcos Villegas and Felix DeJesus. Programming moves to FS2 with the FOX SPORTS PBC PPV PRELIMS at 7:00 PM ET. The FOX Sports’ PBC on FOX Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages begin their Wilder – Ortiz All-Access stream at approximately 9:00 PM ET, following both fighters behind the scenes as they prep for their championship showdown.





Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:

