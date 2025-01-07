The Month Of January Sure Did GIve Us Some Boxing Greats!

We remember the great ones, the special ones. And we remember their birthdays. And this month of January sure did give us some great and memorable ring warriors, with so many future world rulers born during the first month of the year.

Consider some of the great, great fighters who were born right here in January:

Muhammad Ali

George Foreman

Joe Frazier

Oleksandr Usyk

Jersey Joe Walcott

Floyd Patterson

Tommy Morrison

Corrie Sanders

Bert Cooper

And that’s just the heavyweight division!

Also born in January were:

Marco Antonio Barrera

Roy Jones Jr

Bernard Hopkins

Pernell Whitaker

Felix Trinidad

Rocky Graziano

Kid Chocolate

Kid Gavilan

Dwight Muhammad Qawi

Vernon Forrest

James “Buddy” McGirt

Quite a list, I’m sure you will agree. In terms of great boxing trainers, the cerebral Cus D’Amato was also born in January. Right now, save for this Wednesday’s IBF cruiserweight title fight between Jai Opetaia and David Nyika, it’s a heck of a slow time as far as boxing action goes. So, if you have the time to do sol why not check out some of the legendary and great fights some of the above listed warriors thrilled the world with.

Thanks to YouTube, we fight fans can enjoy a whole heap of action, and for free. Boxing fans from years gone by could never have imagined such a thing. Heck plenty of big fights were not even televised back in the golden era that was the 1950s. Today, we can watch, and re-watch, all the Ali fights we want, all the Foreman fights we want, all the Walcott fights we want.

Here’s a fun question, if a hard one: who is the greatest ever fighter who was born in the month of January?

The holidays are now over, but a fight fan can watch a great fight with which to cheer him or herself up at any time. Who is YOUR favourite fighter who was born in January?