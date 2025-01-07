Martin Bakole Angry, Taunts Anthony Joshua For Picking Efe Ajagba To Beat Him

Arguably one of the most avoided big men of the sport today, Congolese giant Martin Bakole has taken out some of his apparent frustration on former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua. Bakole – who is headed to an IBF final eliminator against Efe Ajagba, 20-1(14) – uploaded a video in which he laid into AJ for having the nerve to pick Ajagba to defeat him.

Bakole, who ruined Jared Anderson’s unbeaten record back in the summer, should have fought since yet he has had trouble getting the big fights. Now, against Ajagba, 32 year old Bakole will, with a win, be one huge step closer to a world title shot. But Bakole still wants to fight Joshua, a man who he says “should feel ashamed” of himself.

“Hey, Anthony Joshua, this video is for you. I called [you] out, I wanted to knock you out, and now you’re saying Ajagba is going to beat me. Shame on you,” Bakole said. “How many times did I call you out? How many times did I ask you to fight in Africa? You should feel ashamed of yourself. I want to fight you. Look at Daniel Dubois – I broke his nose twice [in sparring] and he knocked you out cold. I will knock you out in the first round. You’re talking about Ajagba? Ajagba is a baby, wait till you see how I’m going to knock him out.”

A fight between Bakole and Joshua would be interesting, for sure, but it seems there is no way this fight happens. Far too dangerous a fight for Joshua – who is instead looking at a massive fight with Tyson Fury, which would bring in both men many millions in a colossal payday – Bakole must know he will never get a chance to make good on his KO prediction.

But the upcoming fight with Ajagba could prove to be explosive. Both men can really hit and both Bakole and Ajagba are physically strong, imposing figures. If he can KO Ajagba the way he is predicting, Bakole, 21-1(16) can then get busy calling out whoever it is that holds the IBF heavyweight title at the time – Dubois or Dubois’ February challenger Joseph Parker.

Can Bakole win a world heavyweight title this year?