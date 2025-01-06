DAZN Official Weights: Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika

Jai Opetaia and David Nyika are ready for war on Wednesday after both successfully made weight at Monday’s weigh-in for their 12-round headliner clash at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, in Australia.

Weight-in Results

Jai Opetaia – 199 1/2

David Nyika – 199 1/2

Thankfully, there was no shoving during the face-off. That was refreshing. IBF cruiserweight champion Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) went head-to-head with the challenger Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs). The height difference was notable. Although the two are both 29, Nyika looks physically younger. He hasn’t had the wars that Opetaia has had during his career.

Wednesday’s Opetaia vs. Nyika event will be shown live on DAZN.

Opetaia’s Home Return

“I’m so intrigued about this fight. Jai was supposed to be fighting Cinkara. He pulled out, and what you have to do with the IBF is go down the whole list to phone people to say, ‘Are you ready to fight in three weeks?'” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing King Media about what he went through to get a replacement opponent for Jai Opetaia. “I had been talking about a fight between Opetaia and Nyika that in 12 months’ time could break records here with Australia and the New Zealand mix. I couldn’t believe he took it. I love the fact he took it, and it’s dangerous in this fight. It’s too early. There’s no doubt, but that doesn’t mean he can win. “It’s a really big fight, and I think it’ll do good numbers as well. He’s [Nyika] in deep, but you’re never going to fight a better fighter than Jai Opetaia. If you want to give yourself some rays of hope. Jai Opetaia has been quite active. Don’t forget. He only found out about this opponent three weeks ago,” said Hearn.

“Everyone is talking about him against [Gilberto] Ramirez. Everyone is talking about him against Usyk. He hasn’t boxed at home in 2 1/2 years. How is he going to find that? Saying you believe it is one thing, but do you truly believe? If Nyika truly believes, he’s going to be a handful on Wednesday night. He’s fighting the best cruiserweight in the world and I believe Opetaia will win the fight.

“What he [Opetaia] did against Mairis Briedis, he should be a national hero. He beat the best cruiserweight in the world with two breaks in his jaw. He fought the full 12 rounds in a back-and-forth war and came through that. You can never question the [courage] of Jai Opetaia. He is a tough son of a b****,” said Hearn.