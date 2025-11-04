Sam Noakes predicts he’s going to knock out Abdullah Mason to capture the vacant WBO lightweight title in style in their fight on November 22nd at The Ring IV at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

The #1-ranked WBO contender, Mason (19-0, 17 KOs), is a significant favorite over #2 Noakes (17-0, 15 KOs). He’s considered to be the more technically and physically gifted fighter of the two.

For Noakes, 28, he may have to go for broke early to shoot for a knockout right off the bat for him to pull off the upset. The longer he waits, the more likely it is that Abdullah will get to him to score a knockout of his own.

Abdullah Mason’s Vulnerabilities

Mason, 21, has looked vulnerable early. We saw him get dropped twice in the first round by Yohan Vasquez in their fight on November 8, 2024. Abdullah kept throwing uppercuts, and Vasquez took advantage of this habit by dropping him with left hooks. In Mason’s three fights since then, he’s shown the same tendency to throw uppercuts.

“Yeah, in my in my head it doesn’t it don’t go the distance. I’m not winning by points,” said Noakes, predicting that he’s going to knock out Mason. “I’ve only got to win one more fight, and then everything I’ve been talking about for the last six years comes true,” said Sam Noakes to Ring Magazine about his battle for the vacant WBO lightweight title against Abdullah Mason on November 22nd.

It’s a logical prediction that the fight won’t go the distance because one of these guys will likely score a KO. Mason puts his chin on the line when he goes for a stoppage, and that’s something that Noakes can take advantage of.

Noakes’ recent wins

Patrik Balaz

Ryan Walsh

Gianluca Ceglia

Yvan Mendy

“I think it’s going to bring the best out of me. This fight’s going to drag in the places I’ve never been before in the boxing ring, because it’s going to be hard. He’s a great fighter, it’s a big event, there’s so much on the line,” said Noakes. “It came earlier than I thought.”