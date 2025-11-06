David Benavidez Says He Wants To Fight Both, But Feels A Fight With Artur Beterbiev Would Be “Harder” Than A Fight With Dmitry Bivol

WBC light heavyweight champ David Benavidez has said numerous times that he wants all the smoke at 175 pounds, this along with a possible move up to the cruiserweight division and maybe a fight with Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. Benavidez has said his main goal is to unify the titles at light heavyweight, and “The Mexican Monster” wants to fight the winner of a third, deciding fight between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

In fact, Benavidez wants to fight both men. Bivol took the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts from Beterbiev in their rematch, and now Benavidez wants them. First up, the unbeaten 28 year old must get past Anthony Yarde on November 22, but after that, assuming all goes well, Benavidez will share a ring with either Bivol, Beterbiev or, should he make the move north, Ramirez next year some time.

Benavidez: “Beterbiev Would Be a Harder, More Fan-Friendly Fight”

Speaking with UK Boxing News, Benavidez, 30-0(24) said he thinks a fight with Beterbiev would he harder for him than one with Bivol, with whom he has sparred many rounds.

“I think [me and] Beterbiev would be a more fan-friendly fight. It’d be a harder fight,” Benavidez told the trade paper. “Beterbiev is a more rugged in your face type of fighter, Bivol is more of a you have to go and hunt him down. I’m willing to fight whoever. I think a more fan-friendly fight would be me versus Beterbiev – that would be a great fight. But even me with Bivol would be a great fight, too. I sparred Bivol lots of times.”

“The Mexican Monster” Chasing the Biggest Tests

Benavidez, who says he managed to hurt Bivol during one of their sparring sessions, really does look for the hottest and the hardest fights. The idea of Benavidez slugging it out with Beterbiev is enough to give a fight fan shivers. While as Benavidez says, a fight between himself and Bivol would also be great.

Let’s hope at least one of these fights happens next year, this when Bivol and Beterbiev return to action. In the meantime, we have Benavidez-Yarde to look forward to, and perhaps nobody should be sleeping on the upcoming fight.