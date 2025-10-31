Tank Davis Faces Yet More Legal Trouble; Allegations Of Battery, False Imprisonment, Kidnapping

Gervonta “Tank” Davis seems to be a fighter who makes the front pages more so than he does the sports pages these days. Davis – who is set to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in a quite heavily hyped fight on November 14 – has had numerous run-ins with the law and now, as has been reported by multiple outlets, the unbeaten lightweight champion (who will be giving up a heck of a lot of weight when he faces Paul, should the fight still go ahead as planned) has been accused by a former girlfriend of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Tank, saw a domestic violence case against him quashed in August of this year, when another ex-girlfriend dropped the charges. But now, Davis is in fresh trouble. The latest incident is said to have taken place back in October of last year, and now, Tank faces another day on court and yet more threat of jail time.

Another Court Battle for Tank Davis

Reportedly, according to the accuser of Davis, the fighter “entered the woman’s place of work, where he choked, grabbed, pulled, pushed, and hit her in the back of the head.”

If found guilty, Tank could go away for a long time. Tank, who has thus far managed to retain his boxing career despite the legal problems he has encountered, does seem to be a person who is carrying plenty of inner demons. However, we cannot in any way justify his behaviour, if he is in fact guilty. Tank, like any person, will be allowed the opportunity to defend himself and prove he is in fact innocent.

But that upcoming Paul fight, will it happen now? Plenty of us felt all along that this “joke” of a fight – between two men who each possess a totally different level of skill and boxing ability, and who are so many pounds apart in weight – should not be happening. Now, perhaps Davis vs Paul will not happen.