“The Axe Man’s” Comeback Comes To An End? Former Champ Walters Is Pulled Out After Three Rounds In Losing Fight With Luis Torres

Back in February of 2023, former WBA featherweight champ Nicholas Walters of Jamaica launched a comeback, this some six-and-a-half years after his quit-job against Vasiliy Lomachenko. “Axe Man” Walters, who stayed on his stool after the seventh round of his fight with “Loma,” this a fight that contested the WBO 130 pound title, managed three wins in his somewhat surprising comeback.

But last night in Long Beach, California, the comeback of Walters may have reached its end. Facing Luis Torres at lightweight, Walters was officially dropped in the third round, and he signalled that he was done for the night. Torres of Mexico was simply too young, at age 23 to 39 for Walters, and he was too strong. Now 21-1(12) southpaw Torres, scored a ruled knockdown over Walters with a powerful combo of shots, with Walters turning his back and then walking to his corner.

Now 29-2-1(22), Walters has been beaten only by Lomachenko and Torres, with Walters basically quitting in both fights. It would be surprising if Walters did opt to fight again now. As for Torres, it would be very interesting to see him get in there with a big name who is not so far past his peak. “It’s a great win for me, knowing only a great champion like Lomachenko had taken [Walters] down,” a victorious Torres said last night.

Torres is a good and exciting fighter to watch, and he now needs a step up in class. That said, at age 23, Torres, known as “Koreano,” has plenty of time on his side. The sole loss on Torres’s record came via stoppage against Claudio Gabriel Daneff, who dropped Torres three times in their October 2023 fight. Since then, Torres has reeled off three straight wins. Last night’s winning fight with Walters marked Torres’s first fight outside of Mexico.

Looked after by Sampson Lewkowicz, Torres of Sonora, Mexico may well land a big fight next time out. As for Walters, it’s possible we will never see him in a ring again.