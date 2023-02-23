Former WBA Super Featherweight Champ Nicholas Walters To Return On Saturday

This is a comeback that has taken a heck of a long time to get off the ground, but former WBA super featherweight champ Nicholas Walters is set to return to the ring this Saturday night in Santa Marta, Colombia.

The 37-year-old, who has not boxed since way back in November of 2016, this when “The Axe Man,” as Walters is known, quit on his stool in his fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko, will face local fighter Luis Diaz Marmol, who is currently 19-16(11).

Marmol is, however, coming off a win.

Once one of the most exciting fighters of the lower weight divisions, Jamaica’s Walters, 26-1-1 (the draw coming Vs. Jason Sosa), held the WBA title, and he also fought big names such as Nonito Donaire, Vic Darchinyan, and of course, Lomachenko.

There had been a fight in place for Walters back in October of last year, but the fight failed to happen. Will Saturday’s scheduled fight actually go ahead?

Another good question you may feel like asking is, can Walters make a successful comeback? How far can he go in his ring return, this at age 37?

Can Walters even go as far as becoming a champion again? At age 37, and has not taken too much punishment in the ring, maybe Walters can actually do it? We’ve seen fighters come back from even longer layoffs than seven years, and if Walters has maintained hunger and desire, then who knows?

Reports do say Walters has been in training for some months, and he is not coming back without having thought things through carefully, with him instead taking his time and making sure he is in the best physical shape he can be in.

The comeback fight will take place in the 140 pound division so it seems fair to say Walters has long since said goodbye to the super featherweight division.

Again, an interesting ring return, and maybe one that will gain some traction, with Walters perhaps being able to remind us all why he was such a fun fighter back in the day.

There is a heck of a long way to go, yet, of course. Let’s see how Walters looks on Saturday – if the fight gets any TV or streaming exposure to speak of, that is.



