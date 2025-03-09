“Rolly Hasn’t Developed”: Abel Sanchez Foresees Ryan Garcia’s Strength and Technical Edge Leading to Mid-Round Stoppage

Trainer Abel Sanchez believes Ryan Garcia will be too big, strong, and powerful for Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in their main event fight on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City.

Sanchez says Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) has far more technical skills than the former WBA light welterweight champion Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs), and it will show on the night.

Rolly’s Stagnation

He doesn’t think Rolly, 29, has improved from five fights ago. That’s going to haunt him against Kingry in their 12-round bout at welterweight on Turki Alalshikh’s card. Rolly has gotten over for the most part by being the bigger, stronger guy in his fights. He fell apart when he fought Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz. Both of those guys out-punched him.

One thing Romero has going for him in this fight is the past success he had with Ryan in sparring. A clip of their sparring from years ago was posted on social media, and you could see Garcia being overrun by Rolly. He showed no respect for Ryan’s offense and bullied him around the ring. If he can do that on May 2nd, Garcia won’t win.