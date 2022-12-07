Terence Crawford wants to put on great show against Avanesyan

Terence Crawford is looking to impress in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, this Saturday night against David Avanesyan on BLK Prime pay-per-view at 9:00 p.m. ET. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) is receiving a massive $10 million+ payday to defend his WBO welterweight title against Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs).

If all goes well for the 35-year-old Crawford, perhaps BLK Prime will give him another eight-figure payday for his next fight. If not, who knows where Terence Crawford winds up.

Obviously, he try and set up a fight with IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr, but it remains to be seen if that fight can get negotiated after Terence’s disappearance act in the midst of negotiations with the popular Texas native.

“This is the first time you’re fighting in your home state of Nebraska since 2018. I’ve worked on one of your fights in Nebraska. Do you feel anything extra, you packed the house there, but do you feel anything extra in terms of motivation fighting back in your hometown?” said Max Kellerman.

“I wouldn’t say I feel anything extra. Every time I come home, I’m always I’m looking forward to putting on a great show come Saturday,” said Terence Crawford to Max on Boxing about his fight against David Avanesyan.

“I think every professional fighter that steps in the ring on a world class level is a threat to the other opponent. I think he’s very strong, very determined, and he counters well.

“He’s an all-around pretty good fighter. I’ve been watching him and the tricky little things that he does in the ring that I’ve got to watch out for. We’re going to be prepared come Saturday,” said Crawford.

“This is obviously not the fight that you were hoping for. Errol Spence, you tried to make that fight. Do you think that’ll ever happen?” said Max Kellerman.

“We hope it’ll happen in the near future, sometime next year,” said Crawford about his fight with Errol Spence. “That’s the fight that everybody wants to see, and that’s the fight that we’ve been calling for.

“All we can do is stay active and be prepared if that fight does happen,” said Crawford.

“Terence, why do you think it is because I worked at your coming out party on HBO?” said Kellerman. “You were a last-minute replacement, and you fought Briedis Prescott, who was a big puncher and you beat the hell out of him and took him to school.

“At that moment, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this guy.’ I had my eye on you, but at that moment, wow. You’ve had a hard time getting the top fighters at welterweight in the ring with you. Of course, there are promotional and network issues.

“Why do you think that is? You’re recognized by hardcore fight fans by many of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Shawn Porter stepped up to the plate, and you beat him up. Why do you think it’s so difficult to get the big names in the ring with you?” said Kellerman to Crawford.

“I just think I’m a big risk,” said Crawford. When people look at me as a fighter, they know what I bring to the table. I’m a real one. I’m not one that goes out there and tries to do all the extra stuff in the media.

“They know I come to fight and I come to win. It’s going to be a long night to beat Terence Crawford,” said Crawford.

“Good luck against Avanesyan. Although I don’t know how long of a night it’ll be, good luck in that fight. I hope we get Crawford-Spence. To me, that’s the greatest sporting event you can make in the world. Thank, champ,” said Kellerman.

Avanesyan has everything to gain and nothing to lose. I know he is going to bring everything on December 10th, so I’m not looking past him. This will be the best Avanesyan, so I have to be the best Terence Crawford.”

My goal is to remind the world that world I am the best fighter on the planet,” said Crawford.