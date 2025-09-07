Terence Crawford Might Walk Away from the Super Middleweight Belts After Canelo

Terence Crawford says he’s coming for “those belts” in his fight against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) views the fight as “business.” He wants what Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) has got with his four titles. Interestingly, he’s not mentioned anything about defending them unless it involves a rematch with Canelo.

A Three-Division Quest

Winning those titles would make Crawford a three-division undisputed champion. He captured the undisputed championship previously at 147 and 140. He chose not to try to do the same at 154, likely due to the time involved with rounding up the three titles he needed. Canelo has made it convenient for Crawford by holding all four belts.

The Catch and Release Plan

Without a rematch, Crawford will surely treat the belts in a catch-and-release type scenario, like fishing and letting the fish go. It’s too risky for him to hold onto the titles because the contenders are younger, bigger, and just as strong as Canelo.

If Crawford is ordered to defend against IBF mandatory Osleys Iglesias, it’s unrealistic to assume that he’ll make the defense.

“Canelo is big, but he’s not a massive fighter. He’s not 6’0″. He’s big, but he’s not this giant. So, picking Canelo was something that we looked deeply into at the time,” said Terence Crawford to Netflix about him not being concerned with the jump up in weight to fight Canelo Alvarez at 168.

Canelo’s Punching Power

It’s not the size of Canelo that Crawford has to be concerned with. It’s his punching power and his body attack. Alvarez hits harder than anyone Crawford has fought during his career, and he doesn’t have to load up to generate the power. We’ve seen Crawford hurt twice in his career against Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2014 and Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

In Terence’s last fight against Israil Madrimov at 154 on August 3, 2024, he handled his power well without showing signs of being hurt. However, Madrimov wasn’t loading up on his punches in the fight. He was just reaching out to connect. Both of Crawford’s eyes were still puffed up from the shots he had been hit by from Israil.

“I think it’s going to be a tough fight. He’s going to bring the best out of me, and I’m going to bring the best out of him. It’s going to be an exciting fight,” said Crawford. “It’s business. I want what he got, and that’s them belts and that’s the undisputed title.”