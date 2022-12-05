Teofimo Lopez plans to shine against Sandor Martin on Saturday

Teofimo Lopez will be taking a risky fight against replacement fighter Sandor Martin this Saturday night on December 10th on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. The streamed portion of the card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) and Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) will be fighting for a WBC light welterweight title eliminator to decide a second mandatory for champion Regis Prograis. Jose Ramirez is the next mandatory for Prograis.

Given that Teofimo,25, seems keen on challenging WBO 140-lb champion Josh Taylor for his belt, it’s likely he’ll pass up the opportunity to challenge Prograis for his WBC belt should he come out victorious over Sandor on Saturday.

Undercard:

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar Flores

Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia

Delante Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr

Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic

Joseph Ward vs. Frederic Julan

Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas

“They don’t understand that he just came back. They don’t understand that,” said Teofimo Lopez Sr to Top Rank Boxing about his son Teo. “Look at him.

“We always stay busy. You’re going to tell me what he was doing today. Look at his body. He’s always in the gym. We could fight tomorrow. You can see that my son is happy. He can’t wait to get in there. It’s the ‘Take Back.’

“He’s a good fighter. He’s ranked up there in the top 10. So this is a fight that we wanted, and we’re going to go for it,” said Teofimo Sr about Sandor Martin. ”

“I’m going to have fun, a lot of fun,” Teofimo said about his fight with Sandor Martin. “You’re going to see; you’re going to see everything. I got to stay focused on the task at hand. On December 10th, that’s the person in front of me, and that’s the person that we’re working to beat.

“He’s a good fighter; he knows what he’s doing in there. I definitely want to see and put all that in on December 10th. Him being technical and everything, he has what it takes to make for a good fight.

“Overall, I think it’s going to be a good fight. He likes to box, but he also comes forward when he needs to. For everyone, tune in. I’m really going to enjoy it,” said Teofimo about his second fight at 140 against Martin.