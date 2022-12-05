Demetrius Andrade says Canelo Alvarez avoids tough fights

Demetrius Andrade took a shot at Canelo Alvarez during Monday’s press conference, saying that the Mexican star avoids tough fights and he’s gotten nowhere when trying to get a fight with him in the past.

(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

Canelo is the undisputed champion at super middleweight, and Andrade hopes to force a fight with him.

However, he’s not ranked high enough at #3 WBO, and it might take him a year or two before he’s in a position to force a title shot, and that’s under a best-case scenario.

If Canelo doesn’t want to fight Andrade, he can always vacate his WBO belt, leaving him to face one of the obscure contenders in the sanctioning body’s top 15 rankings.

Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) will be moving up to super middleweight for his next fight against Demond Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KOs) in a 10 round bout on Showtime PPV at the Capital Arena in Washington, D.C.

Andrade-Nicholson will be on the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia undercard.

“Of course, Canelo, but you see where that goes, nowhere. He ain’t trying to get in with the real dogs that know how to fight and can’t punch too and is smart,” said Demetrius Andrade to the media when asked who he wants to fight next after Demond Nicholson. “Right now, it’s Charlo, that’s it.”

Canelo’s recent fight against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol shows he is willing to fight the best.

Right now, Andrade is the one that has failed to fight the best because he had a chance to defend his WBO middleweight title against Janibek Alimkhanuly, and he vacated to avoid that fighter.

In hindsight, Andrade should have stuck it out and defended against Janibek because he would have had a good shot at winning.

Janibek looked horrible against British fringe contender Denzel Bentley, showing that his stamina is poor, his defense less than great, and his power overrated. There’s an excellent chance that Andrade would have beaten Janibek if he’d stayed at 160 and defended against him.

Sure, it wouldn’t have been easy, but he could have done it, and it would have been a better way to leave the 160-lb division rather than vacating after the fight was ordered.

“Nothing guarantees a Canelo Alvarez fight,” said Andrade. “Right now, I’m looking at Caleb Plant, David Benavidez, and Jermall Charlo. I want all those big names.”