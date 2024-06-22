“Tank” Davis Now Ring Magazine’s Number-One Ranked Lightweight

As per the new rankings from Ring Magazine, Gervonta Tank Davis is the number one fighter on the planet at 135 pounds. Fresh off his highlight reel KO win over the previously unbeaten Frank Martin, Tank leapfrogs probable next dance partner Vasiliy Lomachenko to take the top spot at lightweight.

As special as Tank looked against Martin, and as special as he has looked in many of his previous fights, it’s tough to disagree with Tank being the top guy.

That said, Loma, despite being, in his own words, “an old man,” looks to have a good deal left to offer, the Ukrainian’s recent dominant win over George Kambosos Jr being impressive. We fans need to see Tank and Loma get it on, as is the plan for later this year. Not only would this fight be a real youth Vs. experience, possibly passing the torch affair, it would also see two men battle it out for the number one position in the division.

Tank is perfect at 30-(28) and looks to be right about at his peak now at age 29. Loma, a southpaw like Tank, is 18-3(12), and one could argue that Vasiliy has never truly been bested in a pro fight; his close decision losses to Orlando Salido, Teofimo Lopez, and Devin Haney fights that could have gone his way but did not. Loma is significantly older than Tank at age 36 but remains a true boxing master. Could Loma master Tank if the two fought? Again, this fight is arguably one of the most fascinating potential match-ups.

Tank and Loma are also on most pound-for-pounds lists, while some see Tank as the face of boxing. A commanding win over Lomachenko would add much to Tank’s credentials. Could Tank become the first man to stop Loma if they got it on?

The new RingTV.com lightweight rankings read as follows:

Champ – vacant

1: Tank Davis

2: Vasilily Lomachenko

3: William Zepeda

4: Shakur Stevenson

5: Denys Berinchyk

6: Raymond Muratalla

7: Frank Martin

8: Keyshawn Davis

9: Mark Chamberlain

10: Zaur Abdullaev

Looking at the fighters competing at the weight, it’s easy to see that some other potentially great fights could be made. Tank against Shakur is one we want, while British fans are eager to see how far the gifted Mark Chamberlain can go. While Keyshawn Davis is, for some, one of the hottest prospects/contenders.