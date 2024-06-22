Tim Bradley: Shakur Stevenson Will “Easily” Outbox and Defeat Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis

Tim Bradley says WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is the one to finally defeat unbeaten WBA champ Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in a unification fight. He sees Shakur beating Tank “easy” when they meet.

Stevenson: The Unbothered Champ

Bradley states that Shakur (21-0, 10 KOs) doesn’t mind that Tank Davis is receiving all the praise from the fans and the media right now due to his highlight reel knockouts, which the public is just eating up.

Tim claims Shakur’s goal is the best at 135, and he doesn’t mind that the fans and media are not showering him with love.

Obviously, Stevenson wouldn’t mind being given the kind of attention that Tank is because it would make life easier for him with his impending free agency after his July 6th title defense against Artem Harutyunyan at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Stevenson isn’t in demand now because of his recent performance against Edwin De Los Santos last November in a fight where he resembled a track star, sprinting away from the hard-hitting puncher the entire night.

Bradley’s Confidence in Stevenson

“Shakur don’t need me to give him any wisdom. Shakur is the guy,” said boxing expert Tim Bradley to the media. “Call it whatever way you want to call it. ‘He ain’t going to be with Top Rank’ or whatever you want to say. ‘You hater.'”

There’s a good chance Shakur won’t be with Top Rank for much longer if he gets a big offer from one of the other major promoters after his July 6th fight against Artem Harutyunyan. Stevenson will go to the highest bidder, and the one that can promise enticing fights against Tank, Vasily Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia, and Teofimo Lopez.

“He don’t need me to say what he needs to do. Shakur always knows what he needs to do,” said Bradley. “He’s seeing Tank shine. He’s seeing Tank get that attention, but his ultimate goal is to be the best at 135 pounds.”

Bradley claims Shakur could care less about Tank getting all the attention. Still, it’s got to bother him a little bit because he wanted to fight Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. Seeing Tank get them has got to bother Shakur.

“So, he’s going to come in feeling some kind of way [on July 6th against Artem Harutyunyan]. He’s going to come in re-focused, dedicated as always, and he’s going to show y’all what he’s made of on that night when he returns. Trust me, he will. He has that in him. He’s cut from a different cloth,” said Bradley.

Shakur has got the perfect opponent for him to come back with a vengeance against on July 6th because this guy can’t punch, coming off a loss and a year layoff. Top Rank has given Shakur the perfect goodbye present with Harutyunyan, which should help him look good and impress his next promoter.

Tank’s Reign of Terror is About to End

“Yeah,” said Bradley when asked if Shakur Stevenson is the ‘one to beat Tank Davis.’ “Call me a hater or whatever. Keep coming at me. Keep bringing that hate. I love it. He beats Tank; he outboxes him very easy with no problem whatsoever,” said Bradley.

Shakur is going to have to fight a lot more aggressively against Tank than he did in his fight with De Los Sanos to have a chance of winning a decision. The judges aren’t going to do Stevenson a favor by giving him a decision if he’s going to run all night.