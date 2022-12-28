Tank Davis arrested, charged with battery

In a huge blow to Showtime’s PPV event on January 7th, superstar Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, the holder of the WBA ‘regular’ lightweight title, has been arrested and charged with battery – domestic violence – in Broward Country in Florida.

The 28-year-old Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) was arrested on Tuesday, and a mug shot was taken of him by the police department.

It’s unknown at this stage whether Tank Davis’ arrest will impact his January 7th fight against the unbeaten Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) or, more importantly, his April 15th match against Ryan Garcia on Showtime PPV.

This isn’t the first time Gervonta Davis has had issues with law enforcement. In 2020, Tank was charged with battery. That same year in November 2020, he allegedly was involved in a hit & run accident.

The Baltimore native Tank has a trial for that alleged incident that starts on February 16th, and it’s unknown how that one will end for him.

There is a possibility of jail time for the 28-year-old Davis, which could be up to 50 months. Needless to say, that would be ruinous for Tank’s career if he were to serve that amount of jail time.

Davis booking photo from his arrest Tuesday in Broward County, Florida. This is per the Broward County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/TlRrhimxox pic.twitter.com/3nnRQLsd1f — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) December 28, 2022

Gervonta is currently scheduled to face Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th in the main event on Showtime pay-per-view at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Tank’s proposed fight against Ryan Garcia on April 15th on Showtime PPV is the one that will bring in a lot of fans. Assuming that Tuesday’s arrest prevents that fight, it would be a disaster for him and the boxing world.

If Tank’s arrest results in him being removed from the January 7th card, it’s unclear whether Showtime will cancel it or slide the co-feature bout between welterweight star Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian into the main event to save the event.

Although Boots Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) is popular with hardcore boxing fans, he’s not well known with the casuals, who have never heard of him. Further, Boots’ opponent Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs), isn’t a household name either. He’s just one of the top-tier contenders in the IBF’s rankings.