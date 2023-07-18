Spence vows to give Crawford “One-sided a** beating” on July 29th

Errol Spence Jr is vowing to give Terence Crawford a one-sided beating on July 29th that he won’t soon forget when the two meet for the undisputed welterweight championship in 11 days from now on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in La Vegas.

IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is glad that he made the overanxious WBO champ Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) wait this long for the two to fight because A. all the 147-lb titles are up for grabs. B. The money is much greater now than if they had fought when Crawford wanted four to five years ago.

Spence feels that the beating that he’s going to infliction the 36-year-old Crawforrd may be so bad thaat he might not be the same fighter that he was going into their contest.

Crawford has never shown himself the type to stand in front of a big puncher, so he’s likely going to try and box to a decision win by jabbing & limiting the amount of time he spends engaging with the bigger, stronger Spence.

Interestingly, casual boxing fans feel thaat Crawford can’t lose, as they think he’ll do the same thing to Spence as he did in his recent fights against David Avanesyan, Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, and Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

“Training has been going great. I’m ready to fight, ready to put on a great show, one-sided a** beating,” said Errol Spence to Showtime Boxing on his fight with Terence Crawford. “My weight is doing good. If my weight was doing bad, I wouldn’t be here.

“In their next fight, they might not be the same because their body took so much punishment,” said Spence to Pivot Podcast about what could happen to Crawford.

If Crawford does choose to stand in front of Spence, that would be a real surprise because he’s always been a pure boxer.

Although Crawford has turned into a knockout puncher since moving up to 147, his opposition was carefully picked out by his former promoters at Top Rank, who matched him in the same way they did with Edgar Berlanga, putting him in safe fights thaat he had no risk of losing.

“So when you see that hopeless look on their face, and they don’t look like how they looked before the bell rung and the confidence, he knows that ‘This is about over,'” said Spence. “I’m going to keep fighting my heart out, and he’s just fighting with heart now.

“He’s not even fighting with his brains and listening to his coach because he’s so tired and fatigued or hurt. He’s fighting with his brain not to go into the survival mode and go into the flee mode. He’s just fighting off of pure instinct.

“When I win, I have one of the best stories in boxing, period. When I get this fourth title, I can probably retire if I want. It’s all about July 29th. I’m here for a reason. We wouldn’t be fighting for the undisputed without me. I’m the guy that captured all three belts and made this fight happen.

“When he was trying to fight four or five years ago, thaat wouldn’t have been a super fight,” Spence said about Crawford. “That would have been two good fighters fighting each other. He wouldn’t have fought Shawn Porter. He wouldn’t have fought Kell Brook.

“He wouldn’t have fought anybody. He basically got Viktor Postol and Yuriorkis Gamboa. That would have been just two good fighters fighting each other. Now, it’s finally making sense because we’re getting the lion’s share of the money. We’re getting the most money prior to that five years ago.

“We definitely wouldn’t have got near enough money to what we’re getting now. I feel like I’m the one that really led us to this point because I captured all the belts regardless of what happened, and now we’re here,” said Spence.