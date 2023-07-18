Anthony Joshua says he’ll give new life to heavyweight division as champion

Anthony Joshua says he can’t wait to become heavyweight champion again because he can breathe life into it. The division has become stagnant in this era, with the best not fighting the best.

If Joshua can get his hands on a belt, there are many fighters that the fans would like to see him face starting with this group:

– Tyson Fury

– Oleksandr Usyk

– Jared Anderson

– Arslanbek Makhmudov

– Frank Sanchez

Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) hopes to get a crack at a world title soon to try and become a three-time champion. In the meantime, AJ is facing Dillian Whyte in a stay-busy fight on August 12th at the O2 Arena in London.

If Joshua is victorious over Whyte, he’ll fight Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia next.

“The only way we’re going to win a twelve-round fight is if you push yourself in the gym. So that’s what I like about a world-class boxing gym,” said Anthony Joshua on his Youtube channel.

“Everyone says they want to be world champ, but people aren’t doing what it takes to become a world champ,” said trainer Derrick James. “Even in this gym, you’re put to the test.”

Joshua needs to trim off some of the muscle that he’s put on in recent years because he’s too bulky & slow now. He was at his best when he weighed 225 lbs, and he’s well above that now.

“It’s one thing to say that you want to hang out with world-class fighters, but it’s another thing to endure the workout and endure the work. It’s a big thing,” said James.

“He’s asking me, ‘What can I do more? How can I move better?’ That’s a sign of a great individual and a great champion, someone thaat wants to be better. He’s working; he’s doing it in 100-degree heat,” said James about Joshua.

“There’s a saying, ‘A happy fighter makes a dangerous fighter’ in a sense that if you put them in the environment and their brain is more receptive to what they’re being taught, they’re going to be more in tune with what they’re going for,” said Joshua.

“So, I’m like, ‘Give me more, give me more,” said Joshua. “I wish I was still champion because I would breathe life into this division and bring excitement.

“You know me when I’m on the top, I take on all challenges, and once I’m there, it’s going to be a dream come true,” said Joshua.

“Derrick has to tell him sometimes to stop training because he wants to keep working and keep learning and keep improving,” said Errol Spence Jr about Joshua.

“He’s looking like a different animal in the ring right now,” said Frank Martin, talking about AJ’s changes since teaming up with Derrick.