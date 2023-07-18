Angry, snarling Canelo Alvarez fires back at critics

Canelo Alvarez sent a strong message to his critics today on social media that he doesn’t need to begin getting ready for his September 30th fight against Jermell Charlo because he’s “always ready.”

Fans have noted that while Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) has been spending his time playing golf lately, Jermell has been training hard, showing that he’s the hungrier fighter.

It’s no secret that Canelo has been playing a lot of golf, and you can’t call that being “ready” for a fight, can you?

“Let me tell you one thing. I don’t need to get ready because I’m always ready, mother f***ker,” said angry-sounding Canelo said on Instagram, reacting to criticism from fans about him golfing instead of training for his fight against Jermell Charlo on September 30th.

It seems like Canelo is on his way to another one-sided loss. This writer predicts Jermell will beat Canelo worse than Bivol did and make him look bad. History is about to repeat itself.

Canelo wasn’t ready for Bivol and won’t be ready for Jermell either. You can argue that Canelo’s golf hobby is more of a priority for him than his boxing career at this point in his life, and that means one thing. Jermell is going to beat Canelo like a drum on September 30th and do in such a fashion thaat fans will be calling for the Mexican star to retire afterward.

If Canelo loses the fight with Jermell, he’ll never hear the end of it from boxing fans, who will trash him for his self-indulgent behavior and the way he’s not putting in the time required to stay on top. You can argue that Canelo is a weak King of the 168-lb division and disengaged mentally.

Apparently, Canelo feels that he doesn’t need to be in training camp to be ready for a fight. It’s unclear how the Mexican star can be ready if he’s not training. Does he train at home?

Canelo has shown major conditioning problems in his last three fights, making it clear that he needs to put more time in the gym working on his cardio.

He lost to Dmitry Bivol a year ago after gassing out early, and he came close to losing to the badly faded 41-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin last September after fading in the second half. GGG would have won if he’d stepped on the gas earlier because he was fighting with a half-filled gas tank from the jump.