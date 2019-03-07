Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas workout quotes for Sat. on FOX & FOX Deportes

WBC Welterweight World Champion Porter Makes First

Title Defense Against Mandatory Challenger Ugas in

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX & FOX Deportes Main Event

Saturday Night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California





CARSON, CALIF. (March 6, 2019) – WBC Welterweight World Champion Shawn Porter and top contender Yordenis Ugas held a media workout Wednesday at Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica as they near their title showdown that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Also participating in the media workout were Abel Ramos and Francisco “Chia” Santana, who meet in a 10-round welterweight attraction as part of the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.





Here is what the fighters had to say on Wednesday:

SHAWN PORTER

“I feel great. This is exactly where I want to be. I can’t wait to get into the ring. Last week was peak week for training camp. Everything went beautifully and here we are.

“I’ve watched a lot of Ugas’ fights, even going back to his amateur days. I know what he can bring to the ring. He throws punches like a Cuban fighter. When they turn their punches, they do it a little differently. I’m training my mind and my eyes to be prepared for that.

“We’re in a beautiful place right now. Training in Washington D.C. was great. That was my first camp with Barry Hunter and the Headbangers Gym. To get in the ring and spar with Lamont Peterson, who I’ve looked up to for a long time, was really special.

“We’re going to see on fight night what kind of differences you’ll see in my game. We worked on a lot of different things for me and to get ready for Ugas. I think power is really going to come into play. We really were able to focus on that. That might be something new that you see. If I get an early knockout, it’s not because Ugas can’t take a punch.

“I don’t think Ugas has fought at the top level as a professional. In order to not underestimate him, you have to understand he fought at that highest level consistently in the amateurs. I know he’s training to be ready for this kind of environment.

“I’m looking forward to fighting on FOX. I know there are going to be some new people watching because they heard about PBC. I know I’m ready for it.”

YORDENIS UGAS

“We’ve just been working the same way we always work and are just ready to fight. I’m obviously facing a top-tier fighter and a legitimate champion. So I’m here ready to compete and ready to fight and win this world title. This is going to be a great match up.

“Shawn Porter is a great fighter and strong guy. We are both clashing, come forward fighters so we are going to stand in the ring and see who is going to go backwards first.

“I’m expecting a very tough fight. Shawn is known for that. That’s how he became a world champion. But I’m a world-class fighter, looking to become a champion and I’m going to leave it all in the ring.

“I have my game plan and know what I have to do. Shawn is a going to be strong, but I’m stronger.

“It’s a good thing I came from the Cuban national team, because I got to fight all styles from all kinds of countries. There are a lot of tough guys in the amateurs and the pros and I’ve seen what they all can bring.

“I am an aggressive fighter and I’m going utilize that style on Saturday. Shawn is a little bit more difficult when he moves around in the ring. His boxing ability is underrated. But I’m prepared to do what I have to so that I can become champion.”

ABEL RAMOS

“Dealing with Santana’s pressure will be the biggest challenge and it’s what I’ve prepared most for. I’m going to use my movement and use my jab to keep him on the outside.

“I feel strong and comfortable at 147-pounds. I definitely think this is the division I want to fight in going forward. There’s a lot of talent at welterweight and that’s the place I want to be.

“I can mix up my styles. I can fight inside and fight on the outside. I usually try to establish the boxing and as the fight goes on, you see me brawling.

“My competitive spirit will be on display Saturday. I’m facing a tough fighter who I know is going to come forward. He’s a fighter who you have to be prepared to fight for all three minutes of every round.”

FRANCISCO SANTANA

“Each fight I go in with the mentality that it is a ‘do or die’ type of a fight. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career and my life, so to be here I am blessed and honored. For those that know me, they know I am never in a dull fight, so expecting nothing less.

“A victory will elevate me to the next stage to fulfill my dreams, which is every fighter’s dream, in fighting for a world title. Not every fighter gets to fight for a title, let alone win one. I want to be able to say to my daughter or my son, who is going to be born next month, that I’m a world champion and to never give up on your dreams. If their daddy can do it there is no excuses for them not to.

“We both have two hands, two gloves and we all know that boxing can end in a blink of an eye. I prepare myself to be my best and come out to fight and come out with a win. What I did with Felix Diaz about a year ago, I came in as a big underdog. I used that and it fueled me.

“It is an amazing feeling fighting on FOX with all eyes on us. This fight is available nationwide. Everything is coming together and going in the direction we want it to go.”