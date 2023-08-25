Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo undercard PPV undercard revealed for September 30th

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Showtime PPV undercard was announced today for their September 30th event. There are several excellent A-side fighters in showcase fights on the pay-per-view portion undercard at the T-Mobile Arena

The gem of the undercard is a match between unbeaten junior middleweight contender Jesus Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) fighting Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin in a twelve round co-feature bout.

Ramos is ranked #3 IBF, #4 WBC, #5 WBO #10 WBA. He has wins over these fighters:

– Brian Mendoza – current WBC interim 154-lb champion

– Joey Spencer

– Luke Santamaria

– Vladimir Hernandez

– Javier Molina

– Jesus Emilio Bojorquez

As good as this fight is, the organizers of the event could arguably eliminate the other two fights on the PPV portion of the card because they’re far less interesting.

If Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) is 100% back from the brutal beating he took last year in a defeat against Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora, he should be a fun fight. Fundora put a beat down on Lubin in that fight.

Even if Lubin isn’t fully back to top form, he should make it interesting for while it lasts against the 22-year-old Ramos. He’s going to have to becaue Ramos is going to be looking to take him apart from the get-go, and he’s go a lot more poweer than Fundora.

Showtime’s unveiled undercard fights:

Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Reséndiz

In an all-action contest, former WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas will be dusting off the cobwebs from a year & a half of inactivity to take on former WBA 140-lb champion Mario Barrios.

Granted, it’s not a great fight, as Barrios looked terrible in his one-sided loss to former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman last year, but he should make it interesting against Ugas, who isn’t a spring chicken at 37.

Barrios’ face looked disfigured in his loss to Thurman, and he had nothing to offer in that fight against the 34-year-old ‘One-Time, who was coming off a near three-year layoff.

Ugas vs. Barrios would have made sense if it had taken place three years ago when both fighters were still at the top of their game, but definitely not now on PPV portion of the card.

Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) has lost 2 out of his last 3 fights, while maybe that doesn’t matter to some boxing fans, it does for those who want value for their money.

Ugas-Barrios would be a good undercard fight on the non-PPV portion of the card, as neither of these guys is likely to bee winning any world titles moving forward unless it’s aa trinket-level belt.